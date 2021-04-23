English Dutch French

Ghent, April 23, 18.30 CET, 2021 - Press release / Regulated Information

Disclosure about a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of significant holdings)

1. Summary of the notification

ABO-Group Environment nv has received a transparency notification dated 23 April 2021, from which it can be noted that as a result of the sale of shares on 19 April 2021, Frank De Palmenaer now owns 89.97% of the voting rights of the company. He has thus breached the 90% shareholding threshold.

This sale of shares by Frank De Palmenaer aims to increase the liquidity of the ABO-Group share to meet the admission conditions of Euronext Paris. Indeed, ABO-Group has notified its application for dual listing on Euronext Brussels-Paris on 26 March 2021.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 23 April 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting shares or voting rights.

Notification by:

A supervising person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Frank De Palmenaer & IDEPLUS NV (Derbystraat 357, 9051 Ghent (SDW))

Date on which the threshold is crossed:

19 april 2021.

Uncrossed threshold (in %):

90%.

Denominator:

10.568.735.

Details of the notification:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction #voting rights Voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting right Related to shares Separate from the shares Related to shares Separate from the shares Frank De Palmenaer 2.444.420.898 9.124.667 86,34 % Ideplus NV 383.890 3,63% Total 9.508.557 0 89,97% 0,00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # voting rights that may be acquired upon exercise of the instrument % voting rights Settlement Total 0 0,00%





TOTAL (A & B) #voting rights % voting rights 9.508.557 89,97%

Full chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is effectively held:

Mr. De Palmenaer is controlling shareholder of Ideplus NV.

3. Varia

This press release can be consulted on the website of ABO-Group Environment nv via this link: https://www.abo-group.eu/investeerders/

Contact:

ABO-Group Environment NV

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)9 242 88 22

About ABO-Group Environment:

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

