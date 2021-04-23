Disclosure about a transparency notification

Gent, BELGIUM

Ghent, April 23, 18.30 CET, 2021 - Press release / Regulated Information

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of significant holdings)

1.         Summary of the notification

ABO-Group Environment nv has received a transparency notification dated 23 April 2021, from which it can be noted that as a result of the sale of shares on 19 April 2021, Frank De Palmenaer now owns 89.97% of the voting rights of the company. He has thus breached the 90% shareholding threshold.

This sale of shares by Frank De Palmenaer aims to increase the liquidity of the ABO-Group share to meet the admission conditions of Euronext Paris. Indeed, ABO-Group has notified its application for dual listing on Euronext Brussels-Paris on 26 March 2021.

2.         Content of the notification

The notification dated 23 April 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting shares or voting rights.

  • Notification by:

A supervising person.

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Frank De Palmenaer & IDEPLUS NV (Derbystraat 357, 9051 Ghent (SDW))

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed:

19 april 2021.

  • Uncrossed threshold (in %):

90%.

  • Denominator:

10.568.735.

  • Details of the notification:
A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  #voting rights Voting rights % voting rights
Holders of voting right   Related to shares Separate from the shares Related to shares Separate from the shares
Frank De Palmenaer 2.444.420.898 9.124.667   86,34 %  
Ideplus NV   383.890   3,63%  
  Total 9.508.557 0 89,97% 0,00%


B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # voting rights that may be acquired upon exercise of the instrument % voting rights Settlement
  Total          
        0 0,00%  


TOTAL (A & B) #voting rights % voting rights
  9.508.557 89,97%
  • Full chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is effectively held:

Mr. De Palmenaer is controlling shareholder of Ideplus NV.

3.         Varia

  • This press release can be consulted on the website of ABO-Group Environment nv via this link: https://www.abo-group.eu/investeerders/
  • Contact:

ABO-Group Environment NV
Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-Group Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 22

  • About ABO-Group Environment:

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

