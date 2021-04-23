Caresole Circa Knee Reviews – Knee Compression Sleeve launched

New York, NY, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Circa Knee?

Circa Knee is a knee compression sleeve that can also serve as a support for injury prevention. It is designed to strengthen the knee and to help relieve pain in the knee. (Any/all of the links on this post are affiliate links of which the author receives a small commission from sales of this product/service, but the price is the same to you.)





Why do I need this knee compression sleeve?

Circa Knee is designed primarily for people who suffer from knee pain, want to protect and strengthen their knees, and want to move freely and without worry. Suitable knee compression sleeve for both men and women. The provider also states that the compression bandage can be used together with pain medication. However, this should only be done in consultation with the attending physician. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Circa Knee rating and recommendation

Circa Knee reviews are very positive and seem to confirm the provider's promises. On its website, the provider conveys the image of a compression bandage that can be particularly helpful for knee pain. Available for men and women - each in one size. In addition to relieving pain, the knee compression sleeve is designed to preserve and strengthen the knee and help back to carefree and free movements.

To make this possible, the manufacturer of Circa Knee relies on soft neoprene material, which is not only light and elastic, but also breathable and machine washable. It is said to keep the knees warm, make the joints supple and help prevent injuries. Thanks to its ergonomic fit, the knee compression sleeve is also designed to provide maximum comfort while preventing the compression sleeve from slipping. Therefore, it is suitable for people who are on their feet all day and have to stand a lot. People who move around a lot during the day should also benefit from the compression sleeve, as its advanced stabilization technology should not restrict movement and allow for a natural gait. Due to its slim design, the bandage for the knee should also be inconspicuous to wear under clothing.

Overall, according to the technical facts and the reviews, Circa Knee is a solid product that can help relieve pain in the knee as well as stabilize and improve stance and gait. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Circa Knee technical facts

soft neoprene material

Breathable

Elastic

light

machine washable

ergonomic fit

modern stabilization technology

slim design

What are the Circa Knee quality features?

The provider of Circa Knee provides each of its customers with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. This way, if you don't want the knee compression sleeve after all, you can simply return it within 30 days of the shipment's arrival and claim your purchase price back. However, you will not be reimbursed for shipping and handling costs. For extra peace of mind, you can purchase a protection and replacement warranty for an additional one-time surcharge, which is valid in perpetuity. Thus, the provider makes it comparatively easy for you to request a new Circa Knee in case of damage or wear - without having to pay for it. Both guarantees indicate that the supplier is convinced of the quality of its product.

Furthermore, the provider seems to pay attention to the security of its customers and their data. The data you enter in the order form is transmitted via AES 256-bit encryption. Your data is encrypted by McAfee SECURE, Norton by Symantec, Comodo SECURE, VeriSign and TRUSTe.

Circa Knee reviews

The provider of Circa Knee has published a large number of product ratings and reviews on its website. The reviews are consistently positive - the knee compression sleeve usually receives five out of five stars. Accordingly, the opinions about the compression bandage are positive. Reviewers report that the compression compression sleeve has helped improve knee pain, and users can stand longer and more securely again and move around without problems. The knee compression sleeve is also said to have helped support knees with osteoarthritis, if reviews are to be believed. Furthermore, Circa Knee is said to provide more comfort than comparable products, make movements easier and have a comfortable fit. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Where can I buy Circa Knee?

Ordering Circa Knee is easier than you thought. The knee compression sleeve is sold through the website of the official supplier Caresole. Here you will first find a lot of information about the product as well as a form for the order. Before you enter the form, you must choose whether you want to buy the compression bandage for men or for women. The variant for women is suitable for a thigh circumference of 33 to 43 centimeters. The variant for men is suitable for thigh circumference over 43 centimeters. The prices for both variants are identical.

Currently you get a discount on your order. How much the discount is depends on your order quantity:

1 knee bandage: 35 percent

2 knee bandages: 40 percent

3 knee bandages: 45 percent

4 knee bandages: 50 percent

How many Circa Knee you buy depends on how often you plan to wear the knee compression sleeve, whether only one or two knees need support, and whether you want to order for a family member or friend, if applicable.

Regardless of your order quantity, you can decide whether you want permanent coverage for your Circa Knee after you make your selection. For a one-time additional charge, you get a lifetime protection and replacement warranty for the product. This means that if Circa Knee breaks or wears out due to long-term wear, you can return it to the provider and request a replacement.

Afterwards you will be shown how much the total amount to be paid is. This includes shipping costs in addition to the cost of Circa Knee and the optional cost of the protection and replacement warranty. In the following section you will find out how much money you will save with the applied discount.

Now you have to choose if you want to pay via Express Checkout with PayPal or if you prefer another payment method. If the latter is the case, click on the button "Checkout". A section will then open where you will first enter your credit card information and then information about yourself. We need your first and last name, your e-mail address and your phone number as well as the delivery address. Now you can order Circa Knee for free.

Who is the provider of the product?

GMT Assets LLC

11 Broadway, Suite 615

New York, NY

10004

United States

Homepage: https://www.buycircaknee.com/

Email: support @ caresole . com

General information about knee compression sleeve

Misuse or overuse of the knee joint or the kneecap can cause knee pain. Painkillers can initially provide some relief here - but they do not eliminate the cause of the pain. Therefore, many people with painful knees due to overuse and misuse are recommended to wear a knee compression sleeve. This is mainly used to support and stabilize the knee during movements. However, bandages can be used not only in the therapy of pain, but already for prevention. For example, for the prevention of injuries, diseases and signs of aging, or for prophylaxis during sports by stabilizing the joints and thus preventing incorrect stress, promoting blood circulation and preventing injuries.

Basically, it is also necessary to distinguish between the different types of supports for the knee. The choice includes compression bandages, knee bandages to secure function and stabilization knee bandages.

The main purpose of the compression bandages is to exert a uniform, circular pressure on the knee joint. They are used in case of overload and during sports and are supposed to be pain relieving as well as support the healing process. However, they are not necessarily suitable for more serious injuries.

Stabilizing knee supports are designed to relieve pressure on the entire knee joint or parts of it and provide protection against overstretching or twisting of the knee joint. They provide strong stabilization and support natural hold, but restrict freedom of movement and are not suitable for continuous use.

Bandages to secure function are used to secure and fix the knee. They are also referred to as knee orthoses, which are more conspicuous and usually more costly than classic bandages.

Knee supports, unlike knee orthoses, are more elastic and flexible. Orthoses immobilize the knee and allow movement only within a limited range. In this way, the impaired area is spared. Orthoses are used primarily after injuries or operations. Bandages can be used much earlier, as explained above - for example, when pain is recent or even to prevent pain and injury.

The bandages must also be precisely adapted to the complaints and to the stature of the wearer. To find out if a knee compression sleeve is right for you, you should always have knee pain evaluated by your doctor before starting any treatment, such as a compression sleeve.

You can find out which type of bandage is best for you by talking to your doctor. When it comes to buying a knee compression sleeve, you should first and foremost consider the compression sleeve's area of use. For everyday life, different models are usually needed than for sports or after an injury. Furthermore, it is necessary to select a suitable material. Most often knee supports are made of neoprene, as it is durable, heat-insulating and due to its flexibility it allows a good fit to the knee. Regarding the fit, you should make sure that the knee compression sleeve does not slip and yet is not too tight.

Known FAQ about this product

Q: What are the advantages of Circa Knee?

A: According to the supplier, its customers have confirmed that the knee compression sleeve provides comfortable pressure and warmth to the affected areas. In this way, Circa Knee has a positive effect on the suppleness of the joints. It is also intended to prevent injuries, provide more stability and thus more mobility. People who suffer from exhausted, stiff or aching knees can especially benefit from the compression bandage, according to the provider. The same is true for people who spend several hours a day standing, walk a lot, suffer from stress, and deal with increased body weight that puts increased pressure on the knees.

Q: Can Circa Knee be worn all day?

A: The Circa Knee can basically be worn all day long. It can be worn during rest periods, such as at home or in the office, as well as during active phases, such as training in the gym, playing soccer or running. The knee compression sleeve has been designed to provide the necessary comfort in any situation and help relieve pain - according to the supplier.

Q: How flexible is the bandage?

A: Circa Knee features advanced stabilization technology that provides flexibility and freedom of movement to a high degree, according to the supplier.

Q: Can the compression sleeve slip when worn for a long time?

A: Due to the material properties and quality of the product, the bandage does not slip, according to the supplier. This is also confirmed by customers. They report that the compression sleeve fits snugly and does not change position even when worn for extended periods.

Q: Does Circa Knee come in my size?

A: Circa Knee is available for purchase in a men's size and a women's size. The two sizes are the unit sizes for the respective gender. The size for men is suitable for a thigh circumference from 45 centimeters. The size for women is suitable for a thigh circumference of between 33 and 43 centimeters. Men whose thigh circumference is smaller and women whose thigh circumference is larger can select the size for the opposite sex for a better fit.

Q: How do I measure the circumference of my thigh?

A: If you want to find out which size is better for you, you should measure the circumference of your thighs. To do this, take a tape measure and place it at the middle of your thigh - ideally about 14 centimeters above your knee. Then put the tape measure once around your thigh and measure how big the diameter is. You already know what size you need for the Circa Knee.

Q: Can I wear Circa Knee under my clothes? Is Circa Knee visible under my clothes?

A: Yes, you can wear the knee compression sleeve under your clothes. According to the supplier, the Circa Knee is very flat and made of state-of-the-art materials that help ensure the compression compression sleeve is not visible under any type of jeans, pants or skirt - except, of course, when worn together with shorts or short skirts. Worn under clothing, however, Circa Knee should not be noticeable.

Q: can I wash Circa Knee?

A: Yes. The bandage can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

Q: In what conditions can I return Circa Knee?

A: According to the provider, you can return Circa Knee within the first 30 days after the knee compression sleeve arrives. All you have to do is contact the provider's support team via email. By returning the goods you will then be refunded your purchase price - you will not get the shipping costs back. However, note the return policy. In some circumstances, a return is only possible if you have not yet unpacked and used your compression bandage.

