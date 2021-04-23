Sentient Energy® Announces Partnership with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative RW Chapman

FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy®, Inc., a Koch Engineered Solutions company and the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced it has signed an agreement with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative, RW Chapman. The company’s regional utility relationships and industry expertise will enable Sentient Energy to further expand its customer engagements and support the unique needs of investor owned, local member and community-owned utilities.



Founded in 1959, RW Chapman is a premier sales representative for electrical equipment and services in the mid-Atlantic states from Maryland and Delaware through South Carolina. The company joins Sentient Energy’s growing network of North American sales channel partners.

“RW Chapman’s extensive market and product knowledge along with their longstanding history of trusted industry relationships makes them the ideal partner to help Sentient Energy stay well-attuned to the needs of electric utilities in the mid-Atlantic region — especially those utilities that are progressive in adopting technology to improve reliability, reduce O & M costs and resource needs,” said Gene Jakubowski, Senior Director of Sales at Sentient Energy.

About the recently formed sales partnership, Cliff Milner, President at RW Chapman, had this to say: “The fact that Sentient Energy is now a Koch Engineered Solutions company only adds to the excellent reputation associated with their industry-leading intelligent sensing platform. We’re excited to offer Sentient Energy’s flexible solutions approach so that every utility, regardless of size or operating constraints, is enabled to advance their power delivery safety and reliability goals.”

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy's hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry's only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy's Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com

