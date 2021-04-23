Sentient Energy® Announces Partnership with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative D’Ewart Representatives, L.L.C.

FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy®, Inc., a Koch Engineered Solutions company and the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced it has signed an agreement with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative, D’Ewart Representatives, LLC. The company’s utility relationships and industry expertise will enable Sentient Energy to further expand its customer engagements and support the unique needs of investor, community and member-owned utilities.



Headquartered in Bothell, WA and in business since 1974, D’Ewart Representatives, LLC serves customers with electrical power and large communications needs. The company operates in the Western states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming and represents a wide range of electrical equipment manufacturers, providing industry-leading sales and customer support. D’Ewart Representatives, LLC joins a growing list of expert regional manufacturers’ sales representatives partnering with Sentient Energy.

“D’Ewart’s long history of trusted electric utility relationships and industry expertise will help us further build regional utility customer engagement,” said Sentient Energy’s Senior Director of Sales, Gene Jakubowski. “We’re excited to work with D’Ewart Representatives, LLC to more specifically address the needs of electric power companies in the states they cover — especially those seeking technology solutions to improve visibility into faults for quicker restoration and reduced O&M costs.”

“Sentient Energy’s focus on individual utility needs and flexibility in the intelligent sensing solutions they offer present an exciting opportunity to help every utility — regardless of size or operating constraints — to significantly improve operating efficiency and reliable power delivery,” said Doug D’Ewart, Founding Partner of D’Ewart Representatives, LLC.

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy's hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry's only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy's Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com

Copyright © 2021 Sentient Energy Inc. All rights reserved.

Sentient Energy Media Contact:

Elyce Ventura

elyce@ktcmarketingandpr.com

(312) 505-9756