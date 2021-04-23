Sentient Energy® Announces Partnership with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative Curtis Stout

FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy®, Inc., a Koch Engineered Solutions company and the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced it has signed an agreement with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative, Curtis Stout. The company joins a growing list of North American regional sales partners whose utility relationships and industry expertise will enable Sentient Energy to further expand its customer engagements and support the unique needs of investor-owned, local member and community-owned utilities.



Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Little Rock, AR, Curtis Stout is one of the largest electrical industry manufacturers’ representatives in the country. The company covers the south-Central states of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as East Texas and Western Tennessee.

“With over 70 years of leadership and trusted industry relationships, Curtis Stout is well-positioned to help Sentient Energy address the needs of electric utilities in the South Central United States — especially those utilities that want to gain visibility into faults for quicker restoration and improved reliability,” said Gene Jakubowski, Senior Director of Sales at Sentient Energy.

Albert Tucker, Vice President at Curtis Stout had this to say about the recently formed partnership — “We’re excited to represent Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, and their intelligent sensing platform to our customers. Sentient Energy’s flexible solutions approach helps improve the efficiency of every utility, regardless of size or operating constraints.”

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy's hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry's only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy's Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com

