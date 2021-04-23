RomReal: 2021 Annual General Meeting Minutes and Annual information overview

Please see attached Minutes of the RomReal 2021 AGM held today Friday 23 April 2021 at the Company's registred office in Bermuda.

Issuers of listed transferable securities are, according to the Securities Trading Act section § 5-11 required to provide Oslo Stock Exchange with a document listing all relevant information they have made available to the public over the preceding 12 months in compliance with their legal obligations.

Attached is an overview of all information made available to the public from RomReal in the period 24 April 2020 until 23 April 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

