Chadwick Boseman Tribute NFT Auction to Benefit the Colon Cancer Foundation

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the first foray into the world of NFTs for “Hollywood’s Biggest Night” — the new technology that allows people to own a unique piece of digital content — and the social impact couldn’t be any bigger.

Through a partnership with AdVenture Media, Metaversal and Rarible, the first ever NFT (Non Fungible Token) offering will be included in this year’s prestigious “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag, while also featuring an NFT tribute piece in memory of Actor Chadwick Boseman, from which proceeds will benefit the Colon Cancer Foundation (CCF).

The legendary actor, who is nominated for Best Actor, tragically died less than a year ago in August 2020 from advanced-stage colon cancer, a diagnosis that he chose to keep private. Digital artist Andre Oshea has been commissioned to create the piece.

“This rare special edition NFT is the very first offered as a tribute to the prolific actor, a unique piece of art which is limited to just 1 edition and will never be minted again,” said Isaac Rudansky, founder of AdVenture Media. “This NFT commemorates Chadwick's incredible legacy while supporting the nationwide initiative to provide 10,000 colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests to underserved communities in 2021.”

CCF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to a World Without Colorectal Cancer through awareness, prevention, screening, and research. All proceeds raised through NFT auction will help support the foundation’s ambitious goal of providing 10,000 at-home CRC screening kits to people in underserved communities.

“CCF is proud to be affiliated with the “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags honoring the year’s best and brightest stars,” said Cindy Borassi, President of CCF. “The funds raised from the very special NFT auction will support our continuing efforts to fight against colorectal cancer through research, leading advocacy and promoting prevention, education and awareness. Together we can reduce the number of Americans affected by colorectal cancer.”

CRC is a disease that disproportionately affects the Black community, where the rates are the highest of any racial group in the United States. African Americans are about 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with CRC and about 40 percent more likely to die from it than the national average.

CRC is the #2 cause of all cancer deaths for men and women combined and is expected to result in nearly 53,000 deaths in 2021 alone. It’s also the most detectable, treatable, and beatable cancer. The only way to detect CRC is by getting screened, and between the months of March and June last year, there was a 64 percent drop in CRC screenings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publicity and funds raised through the partnership would spread awareness about the importance of everyone 45 and older to get tested, and directly help provide 10,000 CRC screenings to underserved communities in 2021. For a donation of $35, CCF can provide one colon cancer screening to the underserved community.

For more information visit www.adventureppc.com/nomineeth.

