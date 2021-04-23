Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTON) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



The investigation focuses on whether Peloton issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Peloton is the subject of a press release issued on April 17, 2021 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, titled: "CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+." According to this press release, the CPSC's "Urgent Warning Comes After Agency Finds One Death and Dozens of Incidents of Children Being Sucked Beneath the Tread+ (Formerly Known as the Tread)." The agency added, "the urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child's death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC's announcement of an investigation into that incident," and "to date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death." Shares of Peloton fell sharply across the next several trading sessions, based on this news.

