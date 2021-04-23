AEROMEXICO REACHES AGREEMENT ON MONUMENTAL AIRCRAFT FLEET TRANSACTIONS

Mexico City, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aeromexico operates 107 aircraft and has reached agreement to add 28 Boeing 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

These agreements will allow Aeromexico to offer even more competitive fares and a better travel experience with a modern fleet.

Mexico City, April 23, 2021.- Aeromexico reached agreement to increase its fleet with twenty-four (24) new Boeing 737 aircraft, including B737-8 and B737-9 MAX and four (4) 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft as part of the airline's restructured agreements with the manufacturer and certain lessors to incorporate new aircraft. Other suppliers and financial entities also participated in these transactions, resulting in a comprehensive deal that offers multiple benefits to the carrier.

The addition of the first aircraft is scheduled for this year, with nine (9) offering service beginning this summer season and the rest arriving in the second half of 2021 and during 2022. These transactions represent a milestone in Aeromexico’s transformation for the upcoming years, and their economic terms are highly competitive compared to current market levels.

These transactions make it possible for Aeromexico to modify long-term maintenance contracts and reduce leasing costs of eighteen (18) other aircraft that are part of the current fleet. Aeromexico estimates that reaching this comprehensive agreement will lead to total savings of approximately 2 billion dollars.

Thanks to the savings, the Company can offer even more competitive fares, guaranteeing the best travel experience for customers in state-of-the-art aircraft with on-ground and in-flight services that only Aeromexico offers.

The comprehensive agreements are subject to the approval of the United States Court for the Southern District of New York, in charge of Aeromexico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process.

Andres Conesa, CEO of Aeromexico, stated: "These transactions show the confidence of our employees, customers, lessors, manufacturers, investors, and business partners in the future of Mexico's global airline. It will also give us flexibility to complete other negotiations and put Aeromexico on a strong path to exit Chapter 11 later this year”.

The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft stands out for being highly efficient and environmentally-friendly, generating fuel savings of up to 14%, reducing CO2 emissions by 15%, and reducing noise footprint by up to 40% compared to aircraft of previous generations.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the most modern, safe, comfortable, efficient and least polluting long-range aircraft in the global airline industry. It generates savings of up to 23% in fuel consumption and 25% in CO2 emissions.

Aeromexico’s current fleet is comprised of 107 aircraft: 47 Embraer 190s, 42 Boeing 737s, and 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

oo0oo

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created the Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its clients and employees at all stages of its operation.

Media Contact:

amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

Attachment