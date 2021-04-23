Delisting of Securities of Interpace Biosciences, Inc., Francesca's Holdings Corporation, and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. Interpace Biosciences, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on February 25, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s common stock was suspended on December 15, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Ordinary Shares (Cayman Islands) of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s Ordinary Shares (Cayman Islands) were suspended on October 21, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

