Marathon Gold Files Updated Technical Report for the Valentine Gold Project

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report that it has filed an updated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



The technical report is entitled “N.I. 43-101 Technical Report & Feasibility Study on the Valentine Gold Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada” and has been prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with an effective date of April 15, 2021. The report contains updates to the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Project effective November 20, 2020 (Marathon, Leprechaun, Sprite and Victory deposits) and April 15, 2021 (Berry deposit), both prepared by John T. Boyd Company.

The Valentine Gold Project Feasibility Study (“FS”) supports an open pit mining operation with low initial capital cost and high rate of return over a 13-year mine life (see Marathon news release dated March 29, 2021). Highlights include:

After-tax Internal Rate of Return of 31.5% and Net Present Value at a 5% discount rate (“NPV 5 % “) of $600M (US$450M) at US$1,500/oz gold, increasing to 42.2% and $868M (US$651M) at US$1,750/oz gold;

“) of $600M (US$450M) at US$1,500/oz gold, increasing to 42.2% and $868M (US$651M) at US$1,750/oz gold; Initial capital cost (“Capex”) of $305M (US$229M) yielding a favourable after-tax NPV 5 % /Capex ratio of 2.0. Total life-of-mine (“LOM”) capital of $662M (US$496M);

/Capex ratio of 2.0. Total life-of-mine (“LOM”) capital of $662M (US$496M); After-tax payback of 1.9 years;

22 months construction and commissioning schedule assuming construction start in January 2022. First gold pour in October 2023;

Average gold production of 173,000 oz/year and $119M of annual average free cash flow (“FCF”) between 2024 and 2033 from the processing of high-grade mill feed, and 56,000 oz/year and $31M FCF/year between 2034 and 2036 from the processing of low-grade stockpiles;

LOM Total Cash Costs of US$704/oz and All-In Sustaining Costs of US$833/oz;

Mill capacity of 6,800 tpd (2.5 Mtpa) based on gravity-leaching, expanding to 11,000 tpd (4.0 Mtpa) in Year 4 based on gravity-flotation-leaching. LOM average gold recovery of 94.2% for total LOM recovered gold production of 1.93 Moz; and

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 2.05 Moz (47.06 Mt at 1.36 g/t Au);

Following recent completion of the maiden mineral resource estimate for the Berry deposit (see Marathon news release dated April 21, 2021), total mineral resources at the Project now stand at:

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 3.14 Moz (56.66 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au); and

Inferred Mineral Resources now stand at 1.64 Moz (29.59 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au).

The FS was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. as Lead Consultant. Moose Mountain Technical Services acted as Mining Consultant, APEX Geoscience Ltd. as Geological Consultant, Golder Associates Ltd. as Tailings Consultant, Stantec Consulting Ltd. as Site Water Management and Environmental Consultant, and GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited as Geotechnical Consultant. The Valentine Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by John T. Boyd Company. The Mineral Reserve Estimate was prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services.

Qualified Persons

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release has been approved by Mr. Tim Williams, FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer of Marathon, Mr. Paolo Toscano, P.Eng. (Ont.), Vice President, Projects for Marathon, and Mr. James Powell, P.Eng. (NL), Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs for Marathon. Mr. Williams, Mr. Toscano and Mr. Powell are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2021 Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a thirteen-year mine life with a 31.5% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.68 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.92 Moz (32.59 Mt at 1.83 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.22 Moz (24.07 Mt at 1.57 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 1.64 Moz (29.59 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au). Please see Marathon’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

