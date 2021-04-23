Indiva May be Delayed in Filing Annual Audited Financial Statements

LONDON, Ontario, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited ("Indiva" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF) announced today that it may be delayed in filing its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its related Management's Discussion and Analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (the "Required Filings") by the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2021.



Although the Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Required Filings by the filing deadline, the Company has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for a management cease trade order ("MCTO"). If the Company has not made the Required Filings on or before April 30, 2021, the MCTO, if granted, would restrict all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company until the default is remedied. There is no guarantee that an MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not issued by the OSC, the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities could issue a general cease trade order against the Company for failure to file its annual audited financial statements within the prescribed time period.

The Company and its auditors have experienced certain delays in completing year-end accounting and auditing tasks under "work-from-home" mandates as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Indiva is not aware of any specific accounting or audit concerns at this time. Indiva anticipates that, with the potential benefit of additional time and likely no later than May 14, 2021, it will be in a position to complete the Required Filings, including receiving an unqualified audit opinion on the year-end financial statements.



The Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in the National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release.

About Indiva

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Ruby® Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

