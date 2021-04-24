Toga Limited’s ‘Yippi’ App Is Recognized by Alibaba Cloud and Its Listing in the Alibaba Cloud EBook “Global Industry Best Practices on Alibaba Cloud”

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toga Limited (OTC: TOGL), and its award-winning flagship mobile app, Yippi, was recognized by Alibaba Cloud and its listing amongst 28 companies in the “Global Industry Best Practices on Alibaba Cloud” eBook published on 26 March 2021.



“TOGA is proud of Yippi’s recognition by Alibaba Cloud during this time as Yippi works to grow its user base to become one of the largest super apps in Southeast Asia. Toga will use this momentum for Yippi to continue working with Alibaba Cloud to explore more solutions in data trends and predictions. This will give the company more vision on understanding the future of mobile applications and address new challenges and opportunities more effectively,” said Mr. Freddy Chia Kah See, Chief Technology Officer of TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toga, developer of the Yippi app.

“Yippi needed a reliable and agile cloud service partner who could offer the right amount of computing capacity to manage sudden peaks in concurrent user numbers and be able to deliver content and live streaming without interruptions or delays. Alibaba Cloud, as a top cloud service provider in China and the Asia Pacific region, offers global coverage with thousands of service nodes distributed in over 70 countries and regions is a perfect fit for both Yippi’s present and future needs,” said Chief Technology Officer, Freddy Chia Kah See.

This collaboration has achieved significant results, including increased time-to-market of new app features, and adequate computing resources for the current and future growth of Yippi.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.