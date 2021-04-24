SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Emergent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2021, the New York Times published an article reporting on the accidental contamination at an Emergent manufacturing plant in Baltimore of coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC. According to reporting by the Associated Press, the Emergent factory where the contamination occurred had a series of lapses observed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020.

On this news, Emergent’s stock price fell $12.45 per share, or 13.4%, to close at $80.46 per share on April 1, 2021.

