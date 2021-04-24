INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates INDB, WBT, FI, HWCC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Meridian Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Independent Bank stock in connection with the merger. If you are an Independent Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Middleby Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240x shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock. Upon closing, Welbilt shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Welbilt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frank’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share. If you are a Houston Wire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com