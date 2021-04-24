The World’s Largest Armenian Organization Responds to President Biden’s Recognition of the Armenian Genocide

New York, New York, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s largest Armenian non-profit organization with a 115 year history serving Armenians around the world, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) has long understood the value of an unequivocal recognition of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 by the United States of America. After many missed opportunities, that elusive clarity from an American president was finally brought to bear on the official record through the words of President Biden’s statement released today on April 24, 2021, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Referring to the murder of 1.5 million innocent Armenians by the Ottoman Turkish government as genocide, President Biden sent a clear message that, in the end, truth will prevail over the concerted efforts of those who commit crimes against humanity and attempt to subvert justice in the face of well-documented evidence.

AGBU President Berge Setrakian reflected on President Biden’s decision to put timeless universal human rights and principles above transient geopolitical considerations and interests.

“Today, the utterance of one word has redrawn the line between historical truth and the false narratives that have cast shadows of doubt and confusion among members of the global media, academia, and the diplomatic community for decades. This has caused great damage to the psyches of all survivors and their descendants whose wounds are left unhealed by the well-crafted and orchestrated deception of Turkey’s government. The practice of historical revisionism and genocide denial, combined with threats of retaliation against the interests of United States for stating the obvious, have now been discredited at the highest level of American power and influence.”

Setrakian points out that President Biden’s statement is “a step forward” in advancing the Armenian Cause, not only in the context of Turkey’s injustices of the past but also in the present. “Last year, we were tragically reminded of Turkey’s sustained enmity toward the Armenian people. As a key player and backdoor aggressor in the Artsakh War of 2020 in support of its ally Azerbaijan, Turkey revealed its depraved intentions—to erase Armenians and Armenian culture from their historical lands just like 106 years ago, during the first genocide of the 20th century.”

He further noted, "Let U.S. Armenian Genocide recognition serve as an example to all who suffer at the hands of ruthless oppressors who elude justice that truth eventually emerges no matter how hard the struggle or long the wait. We see this not only as a long overdue acknowledgement of a historic fact but as the foundation for building a more honest and constructive future, since justice is the fundamental basis for any reconciliation. We remain hopeful that this will pave the way for lasting regional peace and prosperity.”

AGBU is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted to upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. Each year, AGBU is committed to making a difference in the lives of 500,000 people across Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora. Since 1906, AGBU has remained true to one overarching goal: to create a foundation for the prosperity of all Armenians.



