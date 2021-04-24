Cape Fox Corporation Listens to Community Opinion

Ketchikan, Alaska, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many are aware, Cape Fox Corporation put in a bid with the City of Saxman to purchase and develop the property where the Saxman School House currently is located. Many concerns have been expressed by citizens to our executives regarding the plans for the development of this property. After listening to these concerns from our community, Cape Fox has decided to put any future development plans on hold at this time. We will continue instead to explore other options and what would benefit our community and our Shareholders the most. Cape Fox listens to our neighbors and we are always seeking new methods of bringing improvement that would benefit the community continuously and for years to come.

If you have any further questions regarding our future development plans, email Heather Kaiser, Cape Fox Corporation PR and Communications Manager at hkaiser@capefoxss.com.

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

