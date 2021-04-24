FSIS Recall 015-2021 – Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2021– More Than Gourmet, Inc., an Akron, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and stock products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hydraulic oil, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The ready-to-eat broth and stock items were produced on March 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and April 8, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:







12-oz plastic squeeze bottle of KITCHEN ACCOMPLICE ORGANIC Beef BONE BROTH Concentrate and lot code MFGA21060A5613, MFGA21060B5613 & MFGA21098B5613 with Use by/Sell by date of 3/1/2023 & 4/8/2023.



16-oz. plastic cup of MORE THAN GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold CLASSIC FRENCH DEMI-GLACE and lot code MFGA21097A0205 with Use by/Sell by date of 4/7/2023.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “27446” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.







The problem was discovered by the establishment after identifying a malfunction in a piece of processing equipment.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact More Than Gourmet, Inc. customer service at 800-860-9391 and sales@morethangourmet.com and members of the media can contact Paul Taylor, Vice President at 330-762-6652.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



