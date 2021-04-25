Richardson TX Massage Kylie Ellison LMT Explains 8 Surprising Health Benefits of Massage Therapy

Richardson TX , April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A massage is the ideal image of relaxation and luxury for many people, but the benefits of massage therapy go far beyond that. Although unknown to many, massage therapy can also be a remedy for vastly common severe health issues. Here are just eight of the many surprising health benefits of massage therapy:

Reduces anxiety, depression, and fatigue — some cases of depression are associated with the burden of chronic pain, and massage therapy helps your muscles relax and indirectly helps combat anxiety and depression.

Treats back pain — massage therapy is an intuitive treatment for most types of back pain, and research has shown that people who receive a massage regularly are less susceptible to back pain.

Relieves chronic pain — almost 35% of people who undergo massage therapy experience less pain associated with stiffness, soreness, injuries, and other health conditions.

Improves blood circulation — many doctors recommend massage to their patients as a treatment to improve blood circulation because it improves the elasticity of blood vessels.

Relieves arthritis pain — a specific type of massage is available for people suffering from joint or arthritis pain, involving light pressure on affected joints.

Improves digestive well-being — patients suffering from digestive disorders have shown remarkable improvements in their digestion after just a few sessions of full body massage.

Remedies headaches — massage therapy removes tension and helps de-stress our bodies and minds alike, thus relieving the suffering of everything from minor tension headaches to severe migraines.

Regulates diabetes — doctors have been recommending massage therapy to diabetic patients for more than an entire century, and it’s one of the very few treatments which have been found helpful in regulating insulin levels.

