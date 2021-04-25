Bad Credit Loans With High Approval Rates: New Service by TransformanceUSA Matches You With the Best Bad Credit Loan Online

Charlotte, NC, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransformanceUSA now offers a free service to match customers with bad credit loans based on a 10 question assessment.



The quiz will ask you questions about the size of the loan you need, what you need the loan for, your credit score, and how quick you need your loan.

The answers are then used to calculate a list of lenders that offer the best bad credit and no credit loans for your situation.

You may be matched with any of the following types of loans: bad credit loans, no credit loans, low-interest rate loans, cash advances, sofi, rocket loans, or more. Each of these are explained in more detail below.

Bad Credit Loans

It's possible to get a loan with a bad credit score. A bad credit loan is meant to cater for individuals with a credit score below 575 or short credit history. They come at a higher interest rate than traditional loans, but they can be used to meet urgent financial needs and improve your credit score. These loans can either be secured (backed by collateral such as a car or home) or unsecured.

There are many online lenders who specialize in providing bad credit loans. Various credit unions, banks, and online lenders offer bad credit loans to people with poor credit, but their threshold for what they call "creditworthy borrower" varies from one institution to another. Some lenders are stricter than others, differ when it comes to accrued interest rates, and have different fees and terms of engagement. It's thus essential to shop around for the most favorable terms and requirements before making a decision.

How To Get A Bad-Credit Loan

Securing a personal loan with bad credit requires diligent research to find the most suitable and affordable loan possible. Bad credit means you have limited options, but that doesn't mean you're completely helpless. Here are tips to ease the process of getting a bad credit loan:

Check your credit score: It'll be best if you start by learning where your credit score stands. This can be done by requesting a free report from Experian (Everyone is entitled to one free credit report every year from each of the credit reporting agencies)

Have a reasonable repayment plan: When taking a loan, it's vital to ensure that you can manage your home budget and still support an additional loan payment each month.

Compare bad-credit loans: If you already have an existing relationship with a bank or financial institution or your account is in good standing, they might have a loan option for you. You can also take your research online and check lenders' independent reviews to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Look into secured loans: Secured loans are easier to get if you have a below-average credit score. These loans require you to back them with collateral but have lower APRs.



Take advantage of prequalification: Many lenders will allow you to check whether you qualify for a loan before doing a hard credit check.

This is a good way to shop around for bad credit loans without affecting your credit score any further.

Add a co-signer if necessary: Adding a co-signer with a good credit history will increase your chances of qualifying for a loan and may also net you a lower interest. However, being a co-signer means assuming the responsibility to pay the loan if a borrower falls behind on payments.

Be prepared for hard credit checks: As mentioned earlier, many lenders will allow you to get prequalified without initiating a hard credit check. However, the actual application results in a credit inquiry that temporarily damages your credit, although you'll eventually recover these points once you start paying the loan.

Cash Advance

A cash advance is one of those loans that you would want to familiarize yourself with terms and requirements so you aren't hit with a nasty surprise. A cash advance is a short-term loan provided by your credit card issuer. Taking cash advance means that you are borrowing against your credit card's line of credit. You can get a cash advance in different ways, including:

At an ATM: With a PIN for your credit card, it's possible to get a cash advance at an ATM. If you've forgotten your PIN, be sure to request your card issuer for one. It'll take a few business days to receive a new PIN, and there is a limit to the amount of money you can withdraw from an ATM.

Convenience check: There are credit cards that come with convenience checks, which you can use to write a check to yourself. Then, you can cash or deposit the money.

In-person: It entails visiting your bank to request a cash advance into your credit card.

Once your cash advance is approved, the card issuer charges a fee, which is usually 3% to 5% of the total amount you request. For example, if you request a cash advance of $250 with a 5% fee, that'll cost you $12.50 interest. This is not to mention the fee you'll be charged when taking out the money from an ATM and the overall credit limit, which means you'll only be able to withdrawal a few hundred dollars.

Moreover, cash advances don't come with a grace period. You'll be charged interest from the day you withdraw the money. That is different from when you use your card to purchase goods because your insurer gives you a grace period of 21 days, where you'll not pay interest if you make full payment within this period.

Loans Pioneer

This is a fully web-based company that connects potential borrowers with lenders. It's situated in Houston, Texas, but they offer loans to residents in all 50 states through the website. They do not have a physical location but can be reached through email or their mailing address; 1321 Upland Dr. Ste 6458, Houston, TX, 77043.

You can borrow money to fund nearly any need, including debt consolidation, buying a car, home improvement, and other major expenses. They offer loans of up to $5,000. To qualify for a loan, you have to be employed or self-employed, at least 18 years, and U.S. citizen or a permanent resident with a valid SSN.

Lenders within LoanPioneer's website can offer APRs ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%. Besides, fees for origination, administrative transactions, and applications depend on the loan you will be connected with.

Leap Credit

This is a type of loan that you can apply online and receive in a matter of days to pay for an exotic vacation, medical bills, your dream wedding, funeral expenses, auto repairs, new appliances for home or office, and more. You can borrow anything from $300 t- $3,500 for a start.

To qualify for this loan, you must be at least 18 years old, a resident in the U.S., and earns a minimum of $25,000 a year. You can apply online by submitting your personal information and explaining how you intend to use the loan. After undergoing a soft credit check, you'll receive your quote in one business day. Once you accept the terms and requirements of the loan, funds will be deposited into your account the following business day.

Leap Credit rates vary by state, so to have clear information of what you will be offered, visit their site and enter your zip code. However, the average interest rates fall between 293% and 695%, and their payment period is eight months, but that's also state-dependent. Moreover, there is a late fee penalty of $30 or 5% and a puzzling monthly managing fee.

Common questions we get asked about bad credit loans

Can I get a loan even if I have bad or no credit?

Yes, but your options will be more limited and the interest rates you’ll have to pay will be higher.

Those with poor or no credit are considered riskier investments than those with good credit, and the lenders will expect to be better-compensated as a result.

The good news is that some lenders are happy to work with “riskier” clients, and if you get a loan through them and are responsible about paying it back, you can begin to rebuild your credit — which will help you qualify for better loans in the future.

What types of loans are there?

There are a wide variety of loan options, including payday loans, home equity loans, and personal loans. Payday loans should generally be avoided, as they tend to charge outrageous interest rates.

The loans listed above are almost all personal loans. They’re ideal for making a big purchase, consolidating debt, or just keeping your head above water until you can get back on your feet.

Will applying for a loan affect my credit score?

That depends. Many lenders do something called a “soft pull” when you’re first applying to get an idea of what kind of loans they can offer you. Soft pulls usually don’t affect your credit score.

However, if you accept a loan offer, the lender usually performs a “hard pull” to verify the information you put on your application. Hard pulls will slightly damage your credit, but the impact will go away after a few months.

Some payday loan lenders don’t check credit scores at all. While this may sound good in theory, those lenders usually compensate by demanding collateral or charging exorbitant interest rates.

Do I need to have a job to get a loan?

It’s definitely helpful to be employed, but it’s still possible to get some loans without a job. Employment is only one factor that lenders look at; they’ll also consider other forms of income, such as alimony, Social Security, disability, and more.

If you have absolutely no income, though, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to lend to you, as you won’t be able to prove you can pay them back.

What’s the difference between a secured and unsecured loan?

A secured loan means you’re offering the loan company security in exchange for cash. Usually, this is some form of collateral, like the title to your car.

An unsecured loan doesn’t require any collateral. If you fail to pay, nothing you own will get repossessed, but your loan could get sold to a debt collector. Your failure to pay will also be reported to the lending agencies, and if you get sued, your wages could be garnished until the loan is repaid.

What kind of interest rates and fees can I expect with a bad credit loan?

Your interest rates will be higher than they would if you had better credit — there’s just no way around it. Typically, most of these lenders will charge rates in the 8.99% to 35.99% range, but some can go much higher than that.

Different lenders charge different fees, but most will charge an origination fee or other administration fee. These are typically a percentage of the overall loan.

You’ll also be subject to fees if you miss a payment or have a payment returned for lack of funds. These can be a percentage of the payment or a flat fee, depending on the lender.

How much money can I borrow?

That will depend on your credit score and income level, among other things.

Most lenders have maximum amounts that they’re willing to lend out, though, and these can range from a few hundred bucks to tens of thousands of dollars.

Typically, lenders will use a pre-qualification process to determine how much you can borrow. This lets you know what you’re getting into before you sign up for anything.

What do I need to apply for a loan?

You’ll need paperwork documenting your identity and financial situation. These include your driver’s license, Social Security card, or other state-issued identification, and documents like your tax return, pay stubs, and proof of any other income you may have.

You may also need documentation proving your address, such as a utility bill or proof of insurance.

How long do I have to repay my loan?

This will vary depending on the lender, but the term could range from a few months to several years. As a general rule, the longer the term, the less your monthly payments will be, but you may pay more in interest as a result.

Is there a penalty for early repayment?

Sometimes. It depends on the lender, but this is something you should figure out before you sign any paperwork.

How can I improve my credit score?

Credit scores are based on a variety of factors.

The most important things you can do are to pay your bills on time and keep your debt levels low. Taking out any kind of loan will put you in more debt, which will most likely negatively affect your score, but if you pay the loan back on time your score should recover and possibly even improve (especially if you use the loan to pay off other debt).

Beyond that, simple things like not opening a bunch of credit cards at once, not allowing errors to stand on your credit report, and using secured credit cards can help as well.









