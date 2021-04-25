Flavonoids Market and Ferronickel Market Size 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, and Revenue Expectation till 2026

Pune, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Flavonoids Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026:

﻿Global “Flavonoids Market” Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Flavonoids industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Flavonoids market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Flavonoids market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Flavonoids market.



The global Flavonoids market size was USD 178.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 229.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Favonoids are water soluble polyphenolic molecules containing 15 carbon atoms. Flavonoids belong to the polyphenol family. Flavanoids can be visualized as two benzene rings which are joined together with a short three carbon chain. One of the carbons of the short chain is always connected to a carbon of one of the benzene rings, either directly or through an oxygen bridge, thereby forming a third middle ring, which can be five or six-membered. The flavonoids consist of 6 major subgroups: chalcone, flavone, flavonol, flavanone, anthocyanins and isoflavonoids.

Flavonoids are natural ingredients extracted from plants. Due to the distribution characteristics of raw materials, manufacturers of this industry are mainly located in Asia Pacific, especially China. SANREN Bio-Technology, Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Okay, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical, Hunan Kang Biotech, ADM,Frutarom Health,Shaanxi Huike, Taiyo Green Power,TEAREVO and Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech are major manufacturers of this industry. SANREN Bio-Technology is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of SANREN Bio-Technology was 393.9 tons, and the company held a share of 10.3%. SANREN Bio-Technology, Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Okay, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical, Hunan Kang Biotech, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical and Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical are the world's leading hesperidin manufacturers. ADM, Frutarom Health and Shaanxi Huike are the major manufacturers of daidzein.Taiyo Green Power, TEAREVO, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech and Infré are global leaders of catechin.

At present, there are thousands kinds of favonoids. However, only dozens of products have been commercialized. Only hesperidin, daidzein, catechin and genistein have a larger market size. Most of the raw material production areas of favonoids are located in China, which has led to the emergence of a large number of manufacturers in China. Chinese manufacturers export their products to Europe, the United States and Japan in large quantities either directly or through traders. Due to the low level of industry concentration, few companies can be called top manufacturers.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flavonoids Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Flavonoids market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Flavonoids industry.

The major players in the market include:

Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Okay

Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical

Hunan Kang Biotech

Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical

SANREN Bio-Technology

Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical

Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical

Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical

Quzhou Tiansheng Plant Extract

Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering

Chongqing Zhuliu Bioengineering

Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech

ADM

Frutarom Health

Shaanxi Huike

Xi'an Desheng yuan

Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng

Taiyo Green Power

DSM

TEAREVO

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

Infré

Hunan Nutramax

Guangdong Yilong Industry Group

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Hesperidin

Daidzein

Catechin

Genistein

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Feed Additives

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Flavonoids market?

What was the size of the emerging Flavonoids market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Flavonoids market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Flavonoids market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Flavonoids market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Flavonoids market?

What are the Flavonoids market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Flavonoids Industry?

Global Flavonoids Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Flavonoids market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Flavonoids market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



Part II

Global Ferronickel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026:﻿



Global “Ferronickel Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Ferronickel market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Ferronickel Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Ferronickel industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Ferronickel market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Ferronickel market.

The global Ferronickel market size was USD 13130 million and it is expected to reach USD 18670 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Ferronickel is a ferroalloy. Its CAS number is 11110-39-7. It is a shiny metallic solid material and can be obtained from the carbothermic reduction of serpentinic minerals, such as serpentine, limonite, or garnierite. It enables the production of products with special electronic, magnetic and catalytic properties.

Ferronickel remains stable under normal storage conditions; however, when exposed to carbon oxides in reducing atmospheres, there is a risk of forming the toxic gas nickel carbonyl.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption volume is smooth relatively. USA, China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Ferronickel can be classified as some types depend on the content of nickel, such as Ferronickel（Nickel<15%),Ferronickel（Nickel1525%）,Ferronickel（Nickel25-35%）, etc. Because it mainly used in the production of stainless steel, the downstream market is very simple. Sales are heavily dependent on the production of stainless steel

The major raw material of ferronickel is Nickel Ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full.But the distribution is very concentrated, mainly around the equator, for example, Philippines and Malaysia are the main suppliers. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will influence the production cost of ferronickel industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. As to prices, Because of the restrictions on Indonesia's and Philippines's export of raw ore. It has led to a rising price. This trend will remain in the next few years.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report

The major players in the market include:



Shandong Xinhai Technology

Tsingshan Holding Group

Eramet

Linyi Yichen Alloy

Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry

Shengyang Group

Anglo American

South32

Koniambo Nickel

Pacific Steel Mfg

Sumitomo Metal Mining

PT Central Omega Resources

SNNC

Vale

PT Antam

Larco

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Ferronickel（Nickel<15%）

Ferronickel（Nickel15-25%）

Ferronickel（Nickel25-35%）

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Stainless Steel Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Ferronickel market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



