Natural Gas Generator Market and Power Generation Equipment Market Size 2021 By Global Industry Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, Business Prospect, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2026

Pune, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Natural Gas Generator Market 2021-2026:

Global “ Natural Gas Generator Market ” Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Natural Gas Generator industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Natural Gas Generator market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Natural Gas Generator market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Natural Gas Generator market.

The global Natural Gas Generator market size was USD 622.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 1157.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

Natural Gas Generator Sets are the ignition of fuel gas to natural gas and other high calorific value gas. On the basis of the non - pressure model, the cooling system adopts high temperature and high temperature, such as high temperature, high temperature circulating cooling system, high temperature circulating cooling air, air and oil cooler.

The market for generators in regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America has increased steadily in the past decade. the global market is expected to witness a strong growth in the near future, triggered by increasing abundance of the natural gas at economical pricing and new technology additions for less combustion in generators. the ageing power infrastructure and non-reliable grid power supply in developing countries have been creating further power deficit, which is expected to boost the demand for generator sales.

The major players in the market include:

Caterpillar

GE Energy

Cummins

Dresser-Rand (part of Siemens)

Generac

Kohler

MTU Onsite Energy

Himoinsa

Rolls-Royce

Mitsubishi

Ettes Power

Multiquip

Jinan Diesel Engine Co.,Ltd. (JDEC)

Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co.,Ltd.

Zibo Diesel Engine Parent Company

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Below 20KW

20KW to 100KW

101KW to 500KW

501KW to 1MW

1MW to 2MW

2MW to 5MW

Above 5MW

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Natural Gas Generator market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part II: Global Power Generation Equipment Market 2021-2026 :

Global Power Generation Equipment Market is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Power Generation Equipment market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Power Generation Equipment Market shares with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Power Generation Equipment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Power Generation Equipment market growth and effectiveness.

The global Power Generation Equipment market size was USD 2004.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 2592.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Power Generation Equipment is useful appliances that supply electrical power during a power outage and prevent discontinuity of daily activities or disruption of business operations. Power Generation Equipment is available in different electrical and physical configurations for use in different applications.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 39%.

The major players in the market include:

Caterpillar

Cummins Power Systems

Generac

Honda Power

MTU

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

KOHLER

TTI

Champion

Itopower

Hyundai Power

Eaton

Sawafuji

Loncin

PM & T

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Portable Generators

Standby Generators

Mobile Generators

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Power Generation Equipment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Power Generation Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Power Generation Equipment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

