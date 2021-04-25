Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of DSSI, HGV, HWCC, and WSFS

NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form .

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HWCC to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376