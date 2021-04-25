Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size and Share 2021 | Industry Analysis By Trends, Key Findings, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Leading Players Updates and Forecast Till 2026

Pune, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Radiopharmaceutical Market 2021-2026:

The global Radiopharmaceutical market size was USD 5865.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 10520 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

In the next few years, Radiopharmaceuticals industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The revenue proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 60%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Radiopharmaceutical market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Radiopharmaceutical industry.

The major players in the market include:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Radiopharmaceutical market?

What was the size of the emerging Radiopharmaceutical market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Radiopharmaceutical market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Radiopharmaceutical market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Radiopharmaceutical market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Radiopharmaceutical market?

What are the Radiopharmaceutical market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Radiopharmaceutical Industry?

