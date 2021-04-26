English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 26 April 2021

Disclosure of received notification of Templeton Investment Counsel

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC.

Notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC

On 22 April 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 20 April 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘person that notifies alone’.

On 20 April 2021, Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held a total of 2,295,290 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held on 20 April 2021 3.17% of the total number of voting rights.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Templeton Worldwide Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc.

