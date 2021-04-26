English Dutch

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 26 April 2021

Disclosure of received notification of The Capital Group Companies

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Notification of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”)

On 22 April 2021 Fagron received a notification that the shareholdings of CGC had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 10% on 20 April 2021 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 20 April 2021, CGC held a total of 7,027,476 voting rights.

20 April 2021 CGC 0 0% Capital Research and Management Company 5,138,305 7.09% Capital Bank & Trust 0 0% Capital International, Inc. 1,889,171 2.61% Total number of voting rights 7,027,476 9.70%

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), CGC held on the notification date 9.70% of the total number of voting rights.

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (“CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (“CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (“CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies (“CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Fagron NV for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

The notification of CGC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

