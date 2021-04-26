Delta Drone International Expands Remit With Global Mining Customer in Ghana

English French

Highlights:

Delta Drone International has expanded its service offering with one of the world’s largest gold mining companies by providing light detection and ranging (LIDAR) solutions in Ghana

The additional project commences in April 2021, generating approximately A $70,000 in revenue

Delta Drone International will provide real time LIDAR solutions via drone to examine Ghana mining site expansion options through its mining specialist brand, Rocketmine





26 April 2021 – Global drones-as-a-service provider Delta Drone International (ASX:DLT) has expanded its contract remit with one of the world’s largest gold mining companies in Ghana.

Delta Drone International will provide its capabilities in light detection and ranging (LIDAR)to assist the company in examining possible mine site expansions in real time at its various locations.

The new service adds to Delta Drone International’s growing list of drone-based data services it provides for the mining conglomerate over the last three years.

For commercial and security reasons the mining company cannot be disclosed.

Delta Drone International CEO, Christopher Clark, said:

“To be requested for additional services by our enterprise customers is a testament to the core value our drones-as-service model can provide, and our ability to deliver tailored solutions outside our core remit.

“Having specialist brands by sector allows our staff on the ground to gain a deep understanding of specific industries and work closely with our customers to embed our services into their daily operations and help solve the challenges they face.

“The challenge for this customer is accessing real-time earth quality reports to most efficiently assess mine site expansion options . Through our aerial LIDAR capabilities, we will provide the data they need, in the timeframe they need it and allow them to solely focus on their core business operations.

“The trust our enterprise customers place in us to help solve these types of challenges through a fully outsourced solution is the reason we have long-standing customer relationships and are the go-to drones-as-a-service provider in Africa.

“We are seeing increased demand to use our LIDAR capability to create these ‘digital elevation models’ that allow companies to see below thick forest and other surface vegetation and more accurately determine site suitability for certain types of infrastructure and how a site can be used. As we continue our global expansion, we look forward to providing real-time aerial solutions to new enterprise clients through our unique drones-as-a-service model.”



About Delta Drone International

Delta Drone International is a multinational drone-based data service and technology solutions provider for the mining, agricultural and engineering industries. It provides aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully-outsourced service with AI and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while Delta Drone International takes care of everything in the air.

It has in-house enabling proprietary technology, an R&D and integration centre and specialist expertise in designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems for commercial drone deliveries, drone flights for crowd monitoring and in urban areas, as well as ‘beyond visual line of sight’ (BVLOS) missions.

