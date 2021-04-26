PRESS RELEASE

Ergomed expands operations in Japan

New legal entity and regional office established in Tokyo responding to client demand

Guildford, UK – 26 April 2021: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ("Ergomed" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, announces that its PrimeVigilance business, a global leader in the provision of pharmacovigilance and medical information services, has established its new legal entity and regional office in Japan and is fully operational from 26 April 2021.

The new subsidiary company, trading as PrimeVigilance Japan KK, is based in Tokyo and offers a comprehensive range of pharmacovigilance services, including a dedicated Japanese safety database. Full Japanese language Medical Information services are also provided.

This expansion provides existing and prospective international PrimeVigilance clients the opportunity to extend their product coverage into the strategically important Japanese pharmaceutical market, the fourth largest globally after the US, the EU and China. It also provides PrimeVigilance and Ergomed the opportunity to provide high quality specialist services to domestic Japanese companies, opening up a new market.

PrimeVigilance has a strong operational presence in Europe and the recent acquisitions of Ashfield PV and MedSource, as well as significant organic growth in the US, have elevated PrimeVigilance into a market leading position in North America. The new facility in Japan adds Asia to Ergomed’s global footprint, enabling PrimeVigilance to offer operational services in all major regions, with pharmacovigilance and medical information professionals based in each territory, providing both local and global expertise.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, said: “Ergomed has provided a breadth of services and expertise in Asia both as a CRO and as a pharmacovigilance specialist through its outsourcing model for many years. With a solid base of international clients in Japan, Ergomed is establishing its own pharmacovigilance and medical information infrastructure to serve current and future clients and further strengthen our global operational and commercial footprint in the strategically important Asia region. Following the two US acquisitions in 2020 of Ashfield Pharmacovigilance (now PrimeVigilance USA) and MedSource, this marks another major step in our strategy to establish Ergomed as a leading international pharmaceutical services specialist.”

