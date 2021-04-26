IDEX Biometrics 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F





Oslo, Norway – 26 April 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) has filed its 2020 annual report on form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC). The report includes audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.



The 2020 annual report on form 20-F is enclosed in pdf file. The 2020 annual report to Norway, dated 14 April 2021 and the 2020 annual report on form 20-F are available at the company’s web site www.idexbiometrics.com . All SEC filings made available electronically by IDEX Biometris may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.





Attachment