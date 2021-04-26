26 April 2021

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”)

Notification of Change in Issuer Rating and Issue Rating

G4S notes that following its announcement of 26 February 2021 placing the Company’s ‘BBB-/A-3’ ratings on Credit Watch negative, S&P Global Ratings announced on 22 April 2021, that it had downgraded:

G4S plc’s issuer credit rating; and

G4S plc’s senior unsecured debt rating (in respect of senior bonds issued by, or guaranteed by, G4S plc),

in each case, from BBB- to B.

On 8 December 2020 the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”). On 16 March 2021, the Offer became unconditional as to acceptances and on 6 April 2021, the Offer was declared unconditional in all respects.

Notes to Editors

G4S is a leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is now a part of Allied Universal and is currently quoted on the London Stock Exchange (until at least 5 May 2021). On 16 April 2021, G4S completed its delisting from the exchange in Copenhagen, where it had a secondary listing.

After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.