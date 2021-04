English Swedish

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today published its annual report for the 2020 fiscal year on the company’s website www.fingerprints.com .

The annual report is only published digitally, in the form of a clickable PDF with an interactive table of contents on each page of the document.

This information is information Fingerprint Cards AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 am CEST on April 26, 2021.

Attachment