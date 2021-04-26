Proactive news headlines including Chase Mining Corporation, Red River Resources, Aurumin and Kazia Therapeutics

Sydney, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) is trading higher as it welcomes the start of drilling by Red Fox Resources Pty Ltd at the Gipsy Creek Copper-Gold Project in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has received encouraging initial results from its first-pass reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the New Homestead and Don gold prospects, part of its Thalanga Operations in northern Queensland. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has started reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its 100%-owned Mt Palmer Project, about 40 kilometres east-southeast of Southern Cross in Western Australia’s Goldfields. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) (FRA:NV9) recently announced an agreement with Evotec SE (FRA:EVT) to in-license the global rights to EVT801, a novel inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 (VEGFR3). Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) is progressing its JWD West Wiluna Iron Ore Project in Western Australia, having begun work this week to refurbish offices and other infrastructure at the existing exploration camp with the goal to begin early site works by the end of the month. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) is making headway with its investigational new drug (IND) application for its proposed pivotal clinical trial treating subjects with Zilosul® for pain associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA). Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) shipped a total of 220,000 tonnes of iron ore from the Iron Ridge Project at an average price of US$156/tonne during the March quarter with the ramp-up now complete. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (FRA:MA3) is seeking to broaden its investor base by listing on multiple international platforms to complement its Australian Securities Exchange listing. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com