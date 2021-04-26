Vincit Plc

Press release 26.4.2021 at 09:00 CET

Vincit and the International Biathlon Union (IBU) have joined forces to build a new digital ecosystem – more thrill and entertainment for biathlon fans of all ages around the globe

Vincit and the IBU have signed an agreement to develop the IBU’s future digital ecosystem. The main goal for the cooperation is to promote the sport and grow its fan base and fan engagement through digital innovation and superior user experience.

The partnership will deliver a brand new biathlonworld.com website and iOS and Android applications that will allow fans to follow competitions in real-time as well as provide a second-screen experience with user-friendly statistics and insights into competitions, personalised user experience, and top-notch content with images and video.

The launch will take place in November 2021 before the 2021-2022 BMW IBU World Cup Season Opening in Kontiolahti, Finland.

Learn more about the new user experience by viewing a short video and highlighted features at www.newbiathlonworld.com . While there, you can also subscribe to receive IBU updates (Newsletter sign up) or sign up as a beta tester to gain access to the early releases of the app during development.

The signed agreement includes development for season 2021-2022 and maintenance services until the end of 2025.

Vincit Plc CEO Mikko Kuitunen: “I’m really stoked to start our collaboration with the international governing body of this great winter sport. This agreement is an important milestone on Vincit’s journey to become a globally relevant digital transformation expert. It also paves the way for us to open up discussions with other international sport governing bodies. We’re waxed up and ready to hit the targets together with IBU!”

IBU President Olle Dahlin: “We are excited about the partnership with Vincit and the opportunity it presents to deliver an enhanced and personalised digital experience for our fans. Vincit will build and customize biathlon’s new digital platforms to meet the specific needs of our sport, which will allow us to supply existing and new fans with the right content for them, at the right time. With this partnership we are taking a huge step to deliver on the objectives laid out in our Strategic Plan “Target 26” to innovate our future and extend our reach.”

For more information:

Vincit Plc, CEO Mikko Kuitunen, mikko.kuitunen@vincit.fi , mobile +358 40 589 8316

International Biathlon Union, Communications Director Christian Winkler Christian.winkler@ibu.at , mobile +43 676 84 14 98 15

Vincit Plc shortly:

Vincit is a top-level expert of digitality that just works, always, with no nonsense. Vincit Plc is listed on First North Growth Market Finland operated by Nasdaq Helsinki, trading symbol VINCIT. www.vincit.fi – For a world without fear for tomorrow.

International Biathlon Union shortly:

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as the international governing body for the Olympic sport of biathlon. Headquartered in Anif near Salzburg, the IBU is a non-profit organization registered in Austria that regulates the sport and oversees the competition organization world-wide. In cooperation with its 59 member national federations (NFs), the IBU uses competitions, events, programs and other activities to promote and develop participation in Biathlon throughout the world. www.biathlonworld.com

