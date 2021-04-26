Musk Metals Identifies Magnetic Anomalies From Airborne Geophysical Survey on Its 100% Owned “elon” Lithium Project in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. has completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey on its 100% owned “Elon” Lithium property and has identified magnetic anomalies in preliminary data.



Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, “It is possible that the eye-shaped low mag in the central part of the survey is associated to a felsic/intermediate intrusion. This area and the contact zone at its periphery could be a good area to look for pegmatite dykes. Lots of detail has now been revealed compared to the regional data. Data clarity will be improved with the final processing that is anticipated in approximately 6 weeks. With several historical and currently active lithium and molybdenum prospects and mines in close proximity to the ELON property, we are focused on rapidly advancing the project through our Phase 1 exploration work program and defining targets for Phase 2 diamond drilling.”

The survey consisted of traverse lines oriented N015 to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50m line spacing. Control lines were flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 500 m line spacing with a total survey distance of 205 l-km. The closely spaced flight lines and low flying high resolution magnetic survey comissioned by Musk Metals will vector future exploration efforts to those areas of high merit. Musk Metals is planning a two-phase exploration work program includes: data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling in Phase 1 followed by diamond drilling and metallurgical testing in Phase 2.

The Elon Property appear to contains the three favorable geological features for rare metal pegmatites, such as the presence of concordant stacked sills; the presence of a compressed, near vertical, syntectonic mobile zone that is the host of pegmatite intrusion; and dominantly mafic volcanics lithologies as host rocks, often with intercalated metasediments and gabbroic rocks (Pearse & al., 2016).

The circular shaped low magnetic anomaly in the central part of the Property might be associated to a felsic/intermediate intrusion (Figure 1) and could the original source of the mineralized fluids in the area. Magnetic high structures could be associated with mafic and ultramafic horizon, which appear to fit with observation by the MERN and is consistent with historic geological observations in the area. Interpreted magnetic lineaments west and south of the interpreted intrusion could be the manifestation of regional faults. These faults could have been used for the fluids to migrate from the intrusion to a flexing competent host rock (the mafic unit) to be trapped and accumulate.

The interpreted intrusion, the interpreted magnetic structures and the interpreted mafic units are good targets for a Phase 1 exploration campaigns.

Figure 1: Interpretation of Magnetic Survey Results

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

Make sure to follow the company on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook as well as subscribe for company updates at www.muskmetals.ca

References:

Boily, M., Pilote, P., Raillon, H., 1989: La métallogénie des métaux de haute technologie en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Ministère des Ressources Naturelles, MB 89-29.

Pearse, HK., Paiement, J.P., Skiadas. N., Stapinsky, M., Boyd, T., Bonneville., Gagnon, D., Clayton, G., Michaud, A., Boilard, A., 2016: NI 43-101 Technical Report - Feasibility Study on the Whabouchi Lithium Deposit and Hydromet Plant (Revised). Prepared for Nemaska Lithium Inc. By Met-Chem Canada Inc.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Electric Avenue” pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the “Abitibi Lithium Camp” of southwestern Quebec, the “Golden Triangle” district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

___ Nader Vatanchi ___

CEO & Director

For more information on Musk Metals, please contact:

Phone: 604-717-6605

Corporate e-mail: info@muskmetals.ca

Website: www.muskmetals.ca

Corporate Address: 303 – 570 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2P1

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.