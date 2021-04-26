COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 20/2021 – 26 APRIL 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|132,731
|670.78
|89,032,681.29
|19 April 2021
|14,891
|724.50
|10,788,541.41
|20 April 2021
|4,128
|723.13
|2,985,065.78
|21 April 2021
|2,611
|723.40
|1,888,799.23
|22 April 2021
|-
|0.00
|0.00
|23 April 2021
|4,184
|740.17
|3,096,875.05
|Accumulated under the program
|158,545
|679.88
|107,791,962.75
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 925,985 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
