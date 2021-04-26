Share buy-back Program

| Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 20/2021 – 26 APRIL 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement132,731670.7889,032,681.29
19 April 202114,891724.5010,788,541.41
20 April 20214,128723.132,985,065.78
21 April 20212,611723.401,888,799.23
22 April 2021-0.000.00
23 April 20214,184740.173,096,875.05
Accumulated under the program158,545679.88107,791,962.75

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 925,985 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


Attachments
Fond-RU-20-2021-uk Encl. Company Announcement-26042021-PUBLIC_sbb_ROYAL_UNIBREW