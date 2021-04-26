New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Science: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066835/?utm_source=GNW



- DNA sequencing.

- Fuel cell.

- Shape memory alloys.

- Cryogenic-treated metals and alloys.

- Metal foams.

- Single crystals, glass and transparent ceramics.

- Superplastic alloys.

- Elastomers.

- Hypereutectic alloys.

- Magnetorheological fluids.



Report Includes:

- 72 tables

- An overview of the global market for big science

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Highlights of the new technological developments and discussion on advanced materials used for big science projects such as metals and alloys, polymers and transparent materials

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and description of regulatory and environmental developments

- Analysis of important big science projects including international thermonuclear experimental reactor (ITER), and magnetic confinement fusion (MCF) project

- Details of major advances in technologies and products, ongoing activities and information on organizations and contractors of big science industry

- Comprehensive profiles of major organizations and contractors of the industry

