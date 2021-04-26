New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semen Analysis Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066834/?utm_source=GNW





It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry. The report also discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced and will influence the global semen analysis market.



In this report, the global semen analysis market generally consists of instruments, software analysis, and reagents and kits.The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for semen analysis and analyses of global market trends using 2020 as the base year and forecasting 2021 through 2026 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.



The market by application is categorized into human and veterinary.



Semen analysis end users are categorized into hospitals, fertility centers, diagnostic centers, and homecare settings. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global semen analysis market.



Summary:

Semen analysis is used to examine male fertility, as well as for veterinary purposes such as artificial insemination and animal breeding.Based on various guidelines, the analysis is carried out to analyze descriptive parameters of the sperm, such as volume, concentration, motility, viability, and normal morphology.



Infertility has been cited as a major factor driving the growth of the semen analysis market, with abnormal sperm functioning, sperm delivery problems, overexposure to certain environmental factors such as pesticides and other chemicals and radiation, cigarette smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption often contributing to the growth of the market.



The global semen analysis market was valued at $377.73 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% to reach $592.78 million by 2026. Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as lifestyle changes, growing disposable income in developing countries, increasing animal health expenditures, growing animal population and rising demand for food products, and an increase in fertility tourism. Also, increased awareness of advanced fertility methods such as IUI and IVF, massive spending capacity, and frequent adoption of advanced semen analysis methods such as computer assisted semen analysis (CASA) by diagnostic laboratories are expected to drive the global semen analysis market forward during the forecast period. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the global semen analysis market is expected to be propelled by an increase in the number of pet animals, a surge in demand for animal food and an increase in animal research centers. The high cost of assisted reproductive technology and the imposition of a medical device excise tax in the United States are expected to restrain the market’s growth.



In this report, the semen analysis market is segmented by product type, type, end user, and region.The market by type is classified into human testing and veterinary testing.



The market by product type software analysis segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $237.11 million by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. In terms of end users the market is dived into hospitals, fertility centers, diagnostic centers, and homecare settings. The homecare segment holds the largest market share by end user and is expected to reach $201.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.



In terms of regional share, the report is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America will have the highest CAGR at 8.2% and this market is anticipated to reach a value of $240.1 million by 2026, backed by high knowledge of advanced fertility strategies, high per capita disposable income and a growing number of new product launches in the region. The second largest market for sperm analysis is projected to be Europe, which will grow at a CAGR of 8.0% and is expected to reach a value of $145.2 million by 2026. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for semen research. The market in the region is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to rising knowledge of available fertility methods, an increase in the number of fertility centers, economic growth, and an increase in the population’s spending potential.

