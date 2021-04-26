New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatology Devices: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066833/?utm_source=GNW





The report does not cover the treatments of fat grafting, liposuction, skin tightening, body countering, rhinoplasty and other surgical treatments or procedures.



The report highlights the current and future market potential of dermatology devices and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market with projections through 2025.



The report estimates the market shares of dermatology devices based on the type of devices application and geography.Based on device type, the market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapy devices and microneedling.



Based on application, the market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, skin cancer (basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma), tattoo removal, hair removal and skin diseases (acne, pigmented and vascular, psoriasis, scar, warts and skin tags, and wrinkles).



By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, and covers these regions by country.For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025.



Estimated values used are based on revenue generation by the manufacturers. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 21 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for dermatology devices within the medical devices industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) though 2025

- Evaluation of the current market size and market forecast for dermatology devices, pipeline analysis of new products, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Market share analysis of the dermatology devices based on type of device, application, and region

- Coverage of national and international organizations associated with the medical aesthetics treatment and insights into FDA approval of medical aesthetic devices in the U.S. and details of research & development activities going in the field of aesthetic devices market

- A brief general outlook of the Mohs micrographic surgery -- considered as the gold standard for treating skin cancers such as basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) and squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) -- and discussion of its advantages

- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Bausch Health, Candela Medical, Cutera Inc., Fosun Pharma and Lumenis Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for dermatology devices was valued at $REDACTED in 2019.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach over $REDACTED by 2025.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of cases of skin cancers and skin diseases, rising geriatric population and rising demand for aesthetic procedures.



According to Seth et al.,1 skin diseases are the fourth primary cause of the nonfatal disease burden worldwide. The prevalence of skin diseases is projected to grow during the forecast period. The growing incidences of skin diseases such as acne, warts, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, and many others will augment the demand for the dermatology devices.

