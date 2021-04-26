New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0461656/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, application, end user and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the value chain, competitive landscape and current trends in the BIPV market.



The report concludes with an analysis of the BIPV vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global BIPV market.



The scope of the report is limited to the below mentioned points only -

- The scope of the report includes the global market of commercially deployed BIPV projects.

- The projects that are in the design phase or the pre-development phase have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.

- The market size includes the market of both hardware as well as the service part.

- The after-sales services market such as software upgrade or hardware maintenance has not been considered in the report.

- The report includes both new constructions as well as renovation projects for the calculation of overall market size.

- Utility-scale power grid projects have not been considered in the report scope.



Summary:

Buildings today are a leading global consumer of energy, and this trend is likely to continue well into the future, primarily driven by economic and population growth.This trend is increasingly recognized by a multitude of countries worldwide.



Federal, state and local governments perceive investing in green energy technologies for new and existing buildings as an opportunity to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets. Consequently, energy efficiency in buildings has evolved into a major factor of the green movement in recent years, and these factors are driving the increased importance of energy efficiency in buildings.



BIPVs make up a small but increasingly noticeable component of the global PV market.Some BIPV applications are emerging as major growth segments that will reach gigawatt-scale annual sales within a decade.



When annual capacity installations are totaled, the entire BIPV sector is found to already be beyond the gigawatt level of annual capacity.Unlike the rapid progress made in building PV capacity with utility-scale power plants, no feasible method exists for complete vertical integration with BIPV projects in all existing and planned buildings.



For this, companies need partners, affiliates, alliances, visionaries and champions.



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIPV market was valued at around REDACTED in 2019.However, the outbreak has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, rerouting of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and significant interventions of governments.



And, just like any other market, the BIPV market was impacted by the pandemic in 2020. The BIPV market is expected to grow from REDACTED in 2020 at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2025.



Two types of construction markets can include BIPV components: new-builds and retrofits.The economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic severely depressed new construction in many regions of the world.



In developed economies, renovations and retrofits will show more significant opportunities in the coming year since those projects, always necessary, are more likely to be eligible for public financial incentives and potential developer participation.



The silicon used to fabricate solar cells is either crystalline (single-crystal or multi-crystal) or amorphous.Presently, c-Si and multi-crystalline silicon (mc-Si) rigid modules are the dominant BIPV products, along with amorphous silicon (a-Si) flexible modules.



However, copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) and cadmium telluride (CdTe) technologies are growing rapidly as well.The use of c-Si and mc-Si will change rapidly-and in ways that standard rigid modules cannot be used.



The arrival of CIGS into the market, followed closely by the dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC) and organic PV (OPV) products, will encourage an entirely new method and process of thinking about how to build, clad and color buildings.

