2021 Global Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU) Market Report, Featuring Rheacel, MediWound and Tissue Tech

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CVU, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CVU market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The CVU market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM CVU market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current CVU treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU) market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, CVU market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CVU R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

The publisher analysed gender-specific data of Venous Ulcers, which suggests that Venous Ulcers is more prevalent in females than in males.

The publisher has also analysed data on types of Venous Ulcers, which suggests that Acute Venous Ulcers was more common than Chronic Venous Ulcers.

The diagnosed prevalence of venous ulcers and venous leg ulcers was also analysed by the publisher.

Age-specific data of Venous Ulcers suggests that prevalence of Venous Ulcers in the US, was highest in the age group of >70 years, followed by 60-70 years and < 60 years.

Currently, the treatment regimen of CVU mainly includes Compression Therapy (monotherapy with or without other classes of drugs (antibiotics, antiseptics), Antibiotics/Antiseptics/anti-inflammatory drugs and others.

Expected Launch of potential therapies, Allogeneic ABCB5-positive Stem Cells/ Allo-APZ2-CVU (Rheacell), EscharEx (EX-02 Formulation) (MediWound) and TTAX01 Allograft (Tissue Tech), may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of CVU.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary



3 SWOT Analysis



4 Chronic venous ulceration (CVU) Market Overview at a Glance



5 Disease Background and Overview: Chronic venous ulceration (CVU)



6 Recognized Establishments



7 Treatment



8 Compression therapy after invasive treatment of superficial veins of the lower extremities: Clinical practice guidelines of the American Venous Forum, Society for Vascular Surgery, American College of Phlebology, Society for Vascular Medicine, and International Union of Phlebology (2019)



9 Evidence-based (S3) guidelines for diagnostics and treatment of venous leg ulcers- European Dermatology Forum (2016)



10 Wound healing society - Guidelines for venous ulcers (2015)



11 Epidemiology and Patient Population



12 7MM Epidemiology of Chronic Venous Ulceration (CVU)



13 Unmet Needs



14 Emerging Drugs



15 Market Access and Reimbursement



16 Chronic venous ulceration (CVU): Seven Major Market Analysis



17 Case Reports



18 Market Drivers



19 Market Barriers



20 KOL Reviews





Companies Mentioned

Rheacel

MediWound

Tissue Tech



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xudcy1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.