The cryptocurrency market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The concept of cryptocurrency is based on decentralizing the monitoring of transactions.In the transaction monitoring process, miners (generally the users) validate the transactions made by other users.



In this process, the system needs high computing power to validate the transactions.The validation process involves the creation of hash codes to encrypt the transactions.



To generate a hash code, the miner needs highly effective and efficient hardware.In other words, to get new blocks and solve them, miners need to generate as many hash codes as possible.



Miners get rewards through mining. Mining rigs are available in several shapes and sizes. The cryptocurrency market for hardware has been segmented, on the basis of processor, into GPUs, central processing units (CPUs), FPGAs, and ASICs.



Mining process to hold largest share of Cryptocurrency market in 2021

Mining is an integral process for the generation, transmission, and validation of transactions in cryptocurrencies.It ensures stable, secure, and safe propagation of the currency from a payer to a receiver.



Unlike fiat currency, where a centralized authority controls and regulates the transactions, cryptocurrencies are decentralized and work on a peer-to-peer system.



APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of value, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.This market in APAC has been studied for China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC).



RoAPAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand.China is the largest market among all APAC countries.



Owing to the low cost of electricity, and presence of big mining companies.

Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Ripple Labs (US), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (US), BitGo (US), Binance Holdings (China) Canaan Creative (China). Bitstamp (Luxemburg), Ifinex (Hong Kong), Ledger SAS (France), Xapo (Hong Kong), and Alcheminer (US), are a few major companies dominating the Cryptocurrency market.



