Global A2P SMS Market Outlook to 2027: Developments in A2P Messaging Market Space

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global A2P SMS Market Size by Application, by End-User, by Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global A2P SMS Market was valued at USD 66,792.50 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 90,229.17 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2020 to 2027.
The A2P SMS market is experiencing a tremendous growth owing to the increasing adoption of the messaging services in the different types of industries in several applications. There is huge adoption of this service in customer-focused industries. In addition the development in A2P messaging market space is another factor leading to drive the market growth. Moreover the several benefits associated with it such as cost effectiveness, ease in deployment and wide global reach which enables the business to interact with customers at any time and place, all these factors contributes to drive the market growth.
The "Global A2P SMS Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Infobip Ltd., SAP SE, Sinch, Vonage Holdings Corp., Tata Communications, Tanla Solutions Limited, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Bics Sa/Nv (The Proximus Group), Fortytwo (Trillian Group), and Tyntec.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Global A2P SMS Market Geographical Analysis (CAGR %)
- Global A2P SMS Market, by Application (USD Million)
- Global A2P SMS Market, by End-user (USD Million)
- Future Market Opportunities
- Global Market Split
Market Outlook
- Global A2P SMS Market Outlook
- Market Drivers
- Growing Use of A2P Services in Customer-Focused Industries
- Developments in A2P Messaging Market Space
- Market Restraints
- Increasing Fraud and Spam Related Incidents
- Market Opportunities
- Smartphones Changing Consumer Behavior
- Growth in Mobile Marketing Activities
- Impact of Covid - 19 on A2P SMS Market
Market, by Application
Market, by End-user
Market, by Geography
Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview
8.2 Competitive Scenario
8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis
Company Profiles
- Infobip Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Sinch
- Vonage Holdings Corp.
- Tata Communications
- Tanla Solutions Limited
- Syniverse Technologies LLC
- Bics Sa/Nv (The Proximus Group)
- Fortytwo (Trillian Group)
- Tyntec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oab1kv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.