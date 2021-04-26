Global A2P SMS Market Outlook to 2027: Developments in A2P Messaging Market Space

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global A2P SMS Market Size by Application, by End-User, by Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global A2P SMS Market was valued at USD 66,792.50 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 90,229.17 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2020 to 2027.



The A2P SMS market is experiencing a tremendous growth owing to the increasing adoption of the messaging services in the different types of industries in several applications. There is huge adoption of this service in customer-focused industries. In addition the development in A2P messaging market space is another factor leading to drive the market growth. Moreover the several benefits associated with it such as cost effectiveness, ease in deployment and wide global reach which enables the business to interact with customers at any time and place, all these factors contributes to drive the market growth.



The "Global A2P SMS Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Infobip Ltd., SAP SE, Sinch, Vonage Holdings Corp., Tata Communications, Tanla Solutions Limited, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Bics Sa/Nv (The Proximus Group), Fortytwo (Trillian Group), and Tyntec.





Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Research Methodology



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Global A2P SMS Market Geographical Analysis (CAGR %)

Global A2P SMS Market, by Application (USD Million)

Global A2P SMS Market, by End-user (USD Million)

Future Market Opportunities

Global Market Split

Market Outlook

Global A2P SMS Market Outlook

Market Drivers

Growing Use of A2P Services in Customer-Focused Industries

Developments in A2P Messaging Market Space

Market Restraints

Increasing Fraud and Spam Related Incidents

Market Opportunities

Smartphones Changing Consumer Behavior

Growth in Mobile Marketing Activities

Impact of Covid - 19 on A2P SMS Market

Market, by Application



Market, by End-user



Market, by Geography



Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



Company Profiles

Infobip Ltd.

SAP SE

Sinch

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Tata Communications

Tanla Solutions Limited

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Bics Sa/Nv (The Proximus Group)

Fortytwo (Trillian Group)

Tyntec





