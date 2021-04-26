The next-generation sequencing market is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2026 from USD 10.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.7%

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-generation Sequencing Market by Product & Service, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05099515/?utm_source=GNW



The next-generation sequencing market by product is categorized into major consumables and equipments.NGS consumables dominated the market in 2020.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing number of sequencing procedures and launch of easy-to-use consumables.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the next-generation sequencing market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing number of NGS-based research projects, growing number of cancer cases, and rising awareness about precision medicine.



North America: the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market. Factors such as availability of research funding and the development of NGS data analysis solutions are the major factors driving the market growth.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side- 30%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs, Directors--30%, Managers - 45%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 10%, MEA- 5%



The next-generation sequencing market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), BGI Group (China), Agilent Technologies (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Pacific Biosciences (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), QIAGEN (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GENEWIZ (US), Psomagen, Inc. (South Korea), 10x Genomics (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Zymo Research (US), NuGen Technologies (US), Hamilton Company (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Lucigen Corporation (US), and Novogene Co., Ltd. (China).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the next-generation sequencing market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Product & Service (NGS Consumables, Sequencing Services (Exome & Targeted Resequencing & Custom Panels, Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Other Sequencing Services), Presequencing Products & Services (Library Preparation & Target Enrichment, Quality Control), NGS Platforms (Illumina (Novaseq Systems, Nextseq Systems, Miseq Systems, Miniseq Systems, iSeq Systems), Thermo Fisher Scientifi (ION PGM Systems, ION Proton Systems, ION Genestudio Systems, Ion Torrent Genexus Systems), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, Other Platforms), Bioinformatics, Services for NGS Platforms), Bioinformatics (Data Analysis Services, NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches, NGS Storage, Management, & Cloud Computing Solutions), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, ION Semiconductor Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Other Technologies), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Reproductive Health Diagnostics, Other Diagnostic Applications), Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End Users)



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the next-generation sequencing market



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the next-generation sequencing market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

