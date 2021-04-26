Global Specialty Chemicals Markets Overview Report 2021: Adhesives & Sealants, Agrochemicals, Catalysts, Construction, Electronic, Engineering Thermoplastics, Nutraceuticals, Paints & Coatings, Films

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Specialty Chemicals market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026. The report focuses on COVID-19 impact on the market with concentrating on YOY growth rates for 2019-2020.
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Specialty Chemicals market was moderate and the demand declined by about 1% y-o-y in 2020 compared to 2019. All major regions witnessed the negative growth around 2% in 2020, while Asia-Pacific withstand a slight growth of about 1%.
The evolutionary nature of the Specialty Chemicals business has meant that the traditionally dominant regions of North America, Europe and Japan have made way for fast growth in emerging Asian, South America and Middle Eastern & African economies. Asia-Pacific, in fact, is estimated as the largest, as also the fastest growing, global market for Specialty Chemicals.
This growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization, improved standards of living in several developing regions, discernible shift in the global chemical industry's center of gravity towards the Middle East due to the abundant availability of cheap petrochemical feedstocks and Asian markets offering cheap labor coupled with fast economic growth.
Report Scope
Adhesives & Sealants
- Adhesive Technologies
- Physically Hardening Adhesives
- Chemically Curing Adhesives
- Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Sealant Technologies
- One- and Two-Component Sealants and Sealant Tapes
- Silicone Sealants
- Polyurethane Sealants
- Hybrid Sealants
- Polysulfide Sealants
Agrochemicals
- Fertilizers
- Nitrogenous Fertilizers
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
Catalysts
- Emission Control Catalysts
- Three-Way Catalytic Converter
- Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)
- Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)
- Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
- NOx Storage and Reduction (NSR) Catalysts
- Zeolite Catalysts
- Ziegler-Natta Catalysts
Construction Chemicals
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Construction Adhesives
- Construction Sealants
- Asphalt Modifiers
- Greater Stress on Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) Pavements
- Superpave Asphalt Binder Specifications
- Environmental and Economic Concerns
- Common Types of Asphalt Modifiers
- Concrete Admixtures
- Flame Retardants
- Protective Coatings
- Waterproofing Chemicals
- Cementitious Waterproofing
- Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
- Bituminous Coating
- Bituminous Membrane
- Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
- Epoxy Waterproofing
- Other Construction Chemicals
- Flooring Compounds
- Grouts
Electronic Chemicals
- PCB Chemicals and Materials
- PCB Substrates
- PCB Solder Resists
- PCB Etchants
- IC Process Chemicals
- Polycrystalline Silicon
- Silicon Wafers
- Atmospheric and Specialty Gases
- Photoresists
- Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurries
- Wet Etchants
- Dielectric Materials
Engineering Thermoplastics
- Nylon Compounds
- Thermoplastic Polyester (PET, PBT, and PTT) Compounds
- Polycarbonate Compounds
- Polyphenyl Ether Compounds
- Polyoxymethylene (POM)
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
Nutraceutical Ingredients
- Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins
- Amino Acids
- Peptides
- Proteins
- Carotenoids
- Minerals
- Macrominerals
- Calcium
- Phosphorous
- Magnesium
- Sodium
- Potassium
- Sulfur
- Trace Minerals
- Iron
- Manganese
- Copper
- Iodine
- Zinc
- Selenium
- Polyphenols and Flavonoids
- Classification of Flavonoids
- Food Sources of Flavonoids
- Health Benefits
- Probiotics
- Specialty Carbohydrates and Fibers
- Sterols and Stanols
- Vitamins
Paints & Coatings
- Oil Paints
- Enamel Paints
- Emulsion Paints
- Cement Paints
- Bituminous Paints
- Aluminum Paints
- Anti-Corrosive Paints
- Synthetic Rubber Paints
- Cellulose Paints
- Plastic Paints
- Silicate Paints
- Casein Paint
- Acrylic Coatings
- Alkyd Coatings
- Chlorinated Rubber Coatings
- Epoxy Coatings
- Radiation Curable Coatings
- Silicone Coatings
- Thermoset Powder Coatings
- Urethane Coatings
- Vinyl Coatings
- Zinc-Rich Primers
Specialty Films
- Nylon Films
- Polycarbonate Films
- Fluoropolymer Films
- Polytetrafluoryethylene (PTFE)
- Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)
- Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Copolymer
- Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Resin
- Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)
- Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Copolymer
- Polyimide Films
- Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Films
- Cyclo-Olefin Copolymer/Polymer (COC/COP) Films
- Developmental Films
Water Treatment Chemicals
- Algaecides
- Antifoaming Agents
- Biocides and Disinfectants
- Oxidizing Agents
- Non-Oxidizing Agents
- Coagulants and Flocculants
- Corrosion inhibitors
- Neutralizing Agents
- Oxidants
- Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2)
- Ozone (O3)
- Oxygen (O2)
- Oxygen Scavengers
- pH Conditioners
- Resin Cleaners
- Scale Inhibitors
Other Specialty Chemicals
- Feed Additives
- Amino Acids
- Carotenoids
- Enzymes
- Non-Protein Nitrogen (NPN)
- Phosphates
- Vitamins
- Flavors & Fragrances
- Esters
- Linear Terpenes
- Cyclic Terpenes
- Aromatic
- Amines
- Other Aroma Compounds
- Food Additives
- High-Performance Thermoplastics
- Industrial & Institutional Cleaners
- Mining Chemicals
- Plastic Additives
- Rubber-Processing Chemicals
- Synthetic Lubricants
- Water-Soluble Polymers
Research Findings & Coverage
- This global market research report on Specialty Chemicals analyzes the market with respect to chemical type
- Specialty Chemicals market size is estimated/projected in this report by chemical type across all major regions/countries
- Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms
- Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
- Specialty Chemicals Market Shaped by Environmental Legislations and Efficiency
- Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 61
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 240 companies
- Specialty Chemicals Assisting FMCG Companies in Being Sustainable
- Specialty Chemicals Market Shaped by Environmental Legislations and Efficiency
- Digital Lab Notebook Software Helps Specialty Chemical Producers in Staying Competitive
- Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option
- Specialty Chemicals a Key Component of the Automotive Industry
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company (United States)
- ADM (United States)
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Albemarle Corporation (United States)
- Altana AG (Germany)
- Arkema SA (France)
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (United States)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (United States)
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (United States)
- Clariant AG (Switzerland)
- Croda International PLC (United Kingdom)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (India)
- The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
- Eastman Chemical Company (United States)
- Element Solutions Inc. (United States)
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (United States)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
- H.B. Fuller Company (United States)
- INEOS Group AG (United Kingdom)
- ICL Group Ltd. (Israel)
- Johnson Matthey PLC (United Kingdom)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Lubrizol Corporation, The (United States)
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
- Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)
- Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- W.R. Grace & Company (United States)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
