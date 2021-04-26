Global Specialty Chemicals Markets Overview Report 2021: Adhesives & Sealants, Agrochemicals, Catalysts, Construction, Electronic, Engineering Thermoplastics, Nutraceuticals, Paints & Coatings, Films

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Specialty Chemicals market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026. The report focuses on COVID-19 impact on the market with concentrating on YOY growth rates for 2019-2020.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Specialty Chemicals market was moderate and the demand declined by about 1% y-o-y in 2020 compared to 2019. All major regions witnessed the negative growth around 2% in 2020, while Asia-Pacific withstand a slight growth of about 1%.

The evolutionary nature of the Specialty Chemicals business has meant that the traditionally dominant regions of North America, Europe and Japan have made way for fast growth in emerging Asian, South America and Middle Eastern & African economies. Asia-Pacific, in fact, is estimated as the largest, as also the fastest growing, global market for Specialty Chemicals.

This growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization, improved standards of living in several developing regions, discernible shift in the global chemical industry's center of gravity towards the Middle East due to the abundant availability of cheap petrochemical feedstocks and Asian markets offering cheap labor coupled with fast economic growth.

Report Scope

Adhesives & Sealants

Adhesive Technologies

Physically Hardening Adhesives

Chemically Curing Adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Sealant Technologies

One- and Two-Component Sealants and Sealant Tapes

Silicone Sealants

Polyurethane Sealants

Hybrid Sealants

Polysulfide Sealants

Agrochemicals

Fertilizers

Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Catalysts

Emission Control Catalysts

Three-Way Catalytic Converter

Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

NOx Storage and Reduction (NSR) Catalysts

Zeolite Catalysts

Ziegler-Natta Catalysts

Construction Chemicals

Adhesives & Sealants

Construction Adhesives

Construction Sealants

Asphalt Modifiers

Greater Stress on Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) Pavements

Superpave Asphalt Binder Specifications

Environmental and Economic Concerns

Common Types of Asphalt Modifiers

Concrete Admixtures

Flame Retardants

Protective Coatings

Waterproofing Chemicals

Cementitious Waterproofing

Liquid Waterproofing Membrane

Bituminous Coating

Bituminous Membrane

Polyurethane Liquid Membrane

Epoxy Waterproofing

Other Construction Chemicals

Flooring Compounds

Grouts

Electronic Chemicals

PCB Chemicals and Materials

PCB Substrates

PCB Solder Resists

PCB Etchants

IC Process Chemicals

Polycrystalline Silicon

Silicon Wafers

Atmospheric and Specialty Gases

Photoresists

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurries

Wet Etchants

Dielectric Materials

Engineering Thermoplastics

Nylon Compounds

Thermoplastic Polyester (PET, PBT, and PTT) Compounds

Polycarbonate Compounds

Polyphenyl Ether Compounds

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Nutraceutical Ingredients

Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins

Amino Acids

Peptides

Proteins

Carotenoids

Minerals

Macrominerals

Calcium

Phosphorous

Magnesium

Sodium

Potassium

Sulfur

Trace Minerals

Iron

Manganese

Copper

Iodine

Zinc

Selenium

Polyphenols and Flavonoids

Classification of Flavonoids

Food Sources of Flavonoids

Health Benefits

Probiotics

Specialty Carbohydrates and Fibers

Sterols and Stanols

Vitamins

Paints & Coatings

Oil Paints

Enamel Paints

Emulsion Paints

Cement Paints

Bituminous Paints

Aluminum Paints

Anti-Corrosive Paints

Synthetic Rubber Paints

Cellulose Paints

Plastic Paints

Silicate Paints

Casein Paint

Acrylic Coatings

Alkyd Coatings

Chlorinated Rubber Coatings

Epoxy Coatings

Radiation Curable Coatings

Silicone Coatings

Thermoset Powder Coatings

Urethane Coatings

Vinyl Coatings

Zinc-Rich Primers

Specialty Films

Nylon Films

Polycarbonate Films

Fluoropolymer Films

Polytetrafluoryethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Copolymer

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Resin

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Copolymer

Polyimide Films

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Films

Cyclo-Olefin Copolymer/Polymer (COC/COP) Films

Developmental Films

Water Treatment Chemicals

Algaecides

Antifoaming Agents

Biocides and Disinfectants

Oxidizing Agents

Non-Oxidizing Agents

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion inhibitors

Neutralizing Agents

Oxidants

Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2)

Ozone (O3)

Oxygen (O2)

Oxygen Scavengers

pH Conditioners

Resin Cleaners

Scale Inhibitors

Other Specialty Chemicals

Feed Additives

Amino Acids

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Non-Protein Nitrogen (NPN)

Phosphates

Vitamins

Flavors & Fragrances

Esters

Linear Terpenes

Cyclic Terpenes

Aromatic

Amines

Other Aroma Compounds

Food Additives

High-Performance Thermoplastics

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Mining Chemicals

Plastic Additives

Rubber-Processing Chemicals

Synthetic Lubricants

Water-Soluble Polymers

Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms

Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages

Specialty Chemicals Market Shaped by Environmental Legislations and Efficiency

Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Specialty Chemicals Assisting FMCG Companies in Being Sustainable

Digital Lab Notebook Software Helps Specialty Chemical Producers in Staying Competitive

Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option

Specialty Chemicals a Key Component of the Automotive Industry

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (United States)

ADM (United States)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Albemarle Corporation (United States)

Altana AG (Germany)

Arkema SA (France)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (United States)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (United States)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Croda International PLC (United Kingdom)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (India)

The Dow Chemical Company (United States)

Eastman Chemical Company (United States)

Element Solutions Inc. (United States)

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (United States)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (United States)

H.B. Fuller Company (United States)

INEOS Group AG (United Kingdom)

ICL Group Ltd. (Israel)

Johnson Matthey PLC (United Kingdom)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation, The (United States)

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)

Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India)

PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

W.R. Grace & Company (United States)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

