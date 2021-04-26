Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 April 2021 to 23 April 2021:
 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)44,609 568,071,427
19 April 202121014,209.57142,984,010
20 April 202120014,068.65002,813,730
21 April 202120014,012.15002,802,430
22 April 202121013,980.61902,935,930
23 April 202122014,094.54553,100,800
Total 19-23 April 20211,040 14,636,900
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,10214,073.942315,509,484
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)46,751 598,217,811
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)178,455 2,445,134,264
19 April 20211,05015,276.504816,040,330
20 April 20211,00015,074.970015,074,970
21 April 20211,00014,946.490014,946,490
22 April 20211,05014,936.319015,683,135
23 April 20211,10015,038.368216,542,205
Total 19-23 April 20215,200 78,287,130
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,32915,055.217350,118,818
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)186,984 2,573,540,212
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,621 A shares and 651,033 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.03% of the share capital.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 		  Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 26 April 2021   
Contact persons:    
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
   Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program (week 16 2021)v1 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 16 2021