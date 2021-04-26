Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 April 2021 to 23 April 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,609 568,071,427

19 April 2021 210 14,209.5714 2,984,010

20 April 2021 200 14,068.6500 2,813,730

21 April 2021 200 14,012.1500 2,802,430

22 April 2021 210 13,980.6190 2,935,930

23 April 2021 220 14,094.5455 3,100,800

Total 19-23 April 2021 1,040 14,636,900

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,102 14,073.9423 15,509,484

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 46,751 598,217,811

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 178,455 2,445,134,264

19 April 2021 1,050 15,276.5048 16,040,330

20 April 2021 1,000 15,074.9700 15,074,970

21 April 2021 1,000 14,946.4900 14,946,490

22 April 2021 1,050 14,936.3190 15,683,135

23 April 2021 1,100 15,038.3682 16,542,205

Total 19-23 April 2021 5,200 78,287,130

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,329 15,055.2173 50,118,818

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 186,984 2,573,540,212

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,621 A shares and 651,033 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.03% of the share capital.

































Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 April 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



































































































































































































