|A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19 April 2021 to 23 April 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|44,609
|568,071,427
|19 April 2021
|210
|14,209.5714
|2,984,010
|20 April 2021
|200
|14,068.6500
|2,813,730
|21 April 2021
|200
|14,012.1500
|2,802,430
|22 April 2021
|210
|13,980.6190
|2,935,930
|23 April 2021
|220
|14,094.5455
|3,100,800
|Total 19-23 April 2021
|1,040
|14,636,900
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,102
|14,073.9423
|15,509,484
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|46,751
|598,217,811
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|178,455
|2,445,134,264
|19 April 2021
|1,050
|15,276.5048
|16,040,330
|20 April 2021
|1,000
|15,074.9700
|15,074,970
|21 April 2021
|1,000
|14,946.4900
|14,946,490
|22 April 2021
|1,050
|14,936.3190
|15,683,135
|23 April 2021
|1,100
|15,038.3682
|16,542,205
|Total 19-23 April 2021
|5,200
|78,287,130
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,329
|15,055.2173
|50,118,818
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|186,984
|2,573,540,212
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
|With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,621 A shares and 651,033 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.03% of the share capital.
|
|Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
|Copenhagen, 26 April 2021
|Contact persons:
|Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
|Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
