Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market Outlook: A USD 11.00 Billion Market by 2029

The aviation infrastructure that facilitates air transport services for passengers and commodities includes air traffic management (ATM) and airports. ATM provides the connecting infrastructure that enables airplanes to travel safely between airports by providing air traffic control (ATC) and related services. ATM offers facilities that are required for safe and reliable air transportation by controlling the separation of aircraft and air traffic flows. The aviation industry is a dynamic structure of multiple interconnected components. ATMs and airports play a critical role in the competitiveness of airline services as well as their availability for passengers and freight. The ability of airplanes to operate safely and efficiently in the airspace is dictated by the efficiency of the air navigation system and ATM facilities, as well as the equipment available in aircraft and pilot training. This has an impact on flight times and fuel burn. ATM has a direct effect on air transportation costs via charges, as well as an implicit effect on service efficiencies, such as delays and inadequate routings that can be imposed on the aviation industry.

Air traffic management (ATM) technology is complex and evolving at a rapid pace. Moreover, technological developments, an increase in the number of air passengers, a rise in the number of airports, and a need for safer and secure air transport in developing countries are further boosting the growth of the market. Factors such as the high cost of technology, and airborne equipment standards, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. An increasing number of global aircraft movements and the launch of expansion programs for brownfield and new greenfield projects by many nations around the world have created promising opportunities for the commercial air traffic management market to grow.

The market revenue for the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market accounted for USD 4.21 billion in the year 2020, where it came from 7.2 billion in 2019, and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 11.00 billion by the year 2029. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 10.08% during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to dominate the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market in 2029 with a market value of around USD 2.86 billion owing to the increasing investment in this sector (Greenfield) coupled with a rise in daily air passenger numbers. The rising global investments for the expansion of existing airport infrastructures (Brownfield) in countries including China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Others in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 2.75 billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 11.94%.

The report covers:

The key drivers, restraints, and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market are covered in detail in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market have been covered in detail.

The top ten countries have been analyzed in detail concerning their Air Movement, Air Transport Infrastructure Quality, and Recent Projects.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST Analysis of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2029 considering all the factors, which are expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and their impacts on the forecast chapter.

Key Topics Covered:





BAE Systems

Honeywell

Indra Sistemas S.A.

L3 Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Saab AB

Thales Group

