The Seeds Market is expected to grow by $ 10.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

Our report on the seeds market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the adoption of GM seeds in the US and an increase in government support through farm subsidies and financial aid. In addition, the growth in the adoption of GM seeds in the US is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The seeds market in US analysis includes the product and type segments.



The seeds market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• GM seeds

• Conventional seeds



By Type

• Grain seeds and oilseeds

• Fruits and vegetable seeds

• Other seeds



This study identifies the rise in urban farming activities as one of the prime reasons driving the seeds market in us growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the seeds market in the US covers the following areas:

• Seeds market sizing in US

• Seeds market forecast in US

• Seeds market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seeds market vendors in the US that include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., DLF Seeds A/S, Groupe Limagrain Holding, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Sakata Seed Corp., Syngenta AG, Takii & Co. Ltd., and W. Atlee Burpee & Co. Also, the seeds market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



