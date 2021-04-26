The Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to grow by $ 72.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alcoholic Beverages Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914674/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alcoholic beverages market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches and the increasing number of M&A. In addition, new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alcoholic beverages market in US analysis includes the distribution channel, product, and application segments.



The alcoholic beverages market in the US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Product

• Beer

• Spirits

• Wine



By Application

• Glass bottles

• Metal beverage cans

• Other packaging materials



This study identifies the increased demand for craft drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic beverages market in us growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on alcoholic beverages market in us covers the following areas:

• Alcoholic beverages market sizing in US

• Alcoholic beverages market forecast in US

• Alcoholic beverages market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic beverages market vendors in the US that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., and Pernod Ricard SA. Also, the alcoholic beverages market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

