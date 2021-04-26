Outlook on the Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Global Market to 2027 - by Grade Type, Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Grade Type (Medical, Industrial), by Product Type, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers market size is expected to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand from various applications, such as protective armor, medical devices, nets, wear and gear, ropes, and sports equipment is a key factor driving the market. Growing geriatric population, majorly in North America and Europe, is presumed to play a critical role in shaping the demand for ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibers in the medical devices application segment over the forecast period.



Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers contribute to strong orthopedic implants, which find use in long-term applications, such as joint replacement and repair, requiring excellent mechanical performance. UHMWPE fibers are soft and they help to reduce the invasive nature of implantable devices, along with tissue irritation and inflammation. This increases patient compliance, comfort, and accelerates recovery. In trauma cases, UHMWPE fiber cable helps prevent bone damage and provides excellent strength, along with low elongation.



Net is one of the potential applications of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers. The nets application segment includes air cargo, aquaculture nets, and trawl nets. Lightweight and excellent strength as compared to polyester, ease of handling, and longer service life are the major attributes driving the demand for ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers in air cargo nets. UHMWPE fibers help reduce the total weight of air cargo, thereby lowering fuel cost and CO2 emissions.



According to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), air cargoes transport 52 million tons of goods every year. Medical devices, sports equipment, consumer goods, and automotive components are some of the major goods transported through air cargo globally. Growing demand for instant shipment and delivery and rise in global e-commerce businesses are augmenting the growth of the air cargo sector, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for UHMWPE fibers in air cargo applications.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, air cargo has been a vital component in the global supply chain in delivering time-sensitive materials, such as medicines and medical equipment. Thus, rising demand for quick delivery of medical support, i.e. medical devices and medicines, due to increasing positive coronavirus cases is positively influencing the growth of air cargo, thereby creating opportunities for air cargo nets. However, stalled manufacturing operations and decreasing discretionary spending by consumers are impacting the growth of industrial air cargo, which, in turn, is hampering the demand for air cargo nets.



Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, based on revenue, owing to presence of numerous end users in the region. China dominated the Asia Pacific market, in terms of both revenue and volume, in 2019. The market in China is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for the product in applications, including protective armor, wear and gear, nets, ropes, and medical devices. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China accounted for approximately 14% share in the global military spending in 2019 and ranked second after U.S. Thus, high spending on the military and defense sector is fueling the demand for protective armor, which, in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the manufacturers of UHMWPE fibers.



However, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the country is severely impacting the country's economy. Slowdown or halt in manufacturing operations, restriction in supply and transport, and declining product demand from end users are negatively impacting the growth of the Chinese industrial sector. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the growth of UHMWPE fibers market in the country.



Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fibers Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the overall market and is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

By application, the protective armor segment emerged as the largest application segment in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Industrial grade UHMWPE fibers are witnessing high demand among various applications, such as protective armor, wear and gear, nets, ropes, medical devices, and sports equipment.

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years in order to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced a partnership with SABIC and UPM Biofuels to produce bio-based fibers. Through this partnership, DSM aims to source at least 60% of feedstock to produce fibers from bio-based raw material by 2030..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased Database

1.3.2 Internal database

1.3.3 Secondary Sources

1.3.4 Third-Party Perspective

1.3.5 Primary Research

1.4 Information Analysis

1.4.1 Data Analysis Models

1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation and Publishing

1.7 List Of Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Market Segmentation



Chapter 3 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Unidirectional Fabric Overview

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Raw Materials Trends

3.5.1 Major Raw Materials Trends

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 The Food and Drug Administration

3.6.2 Iso

3.6.3 (Ec) No 1907/2006 - Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction Of Chemicals (Reach)

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing Demand From Military & Defense Application

3.7.1.2 Rising Demand In Medical Industry

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market

3.8.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.2 Pestel Analysis



Chapter 4 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Grade Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Grade Type Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Medical Grade

4.2.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Medical Grade, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Industrial Grade

4.3.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Industrial Grade, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Unidirectional

5.2.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Unidirectional, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Non-Unidirectional

5.3.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Non-Unidirectional, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Protective Armor

6.2.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, In Protective Armor, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3 Wear & Gear

6.3.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, In Wear & Gear, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4 Nets

6.4.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, In Nets, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.5 Ropes

6.5.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, In Ropes, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.6 Medical Devices

6.6.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, In Medical Devices, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.7 Sports Equipment

6.7.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, In Sports Equipment, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts, In Others, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fibers Market: Regional Movement Analysis

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Central & South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 List Of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

8.3.2 Key Customers

8.4 Public & Private Companies

8.4.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2 Honeywell International Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3 Beijing Tongyizhong Specialty Technology & Development Co., Ltd.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product Benchmarking

9.3.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.4 Dongyang MFG Co., Ltd.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product Benchmarking

9.5 Sinty Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product Benchmarking

9.6 DuPont

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Product Benchmarking



