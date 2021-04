Icelandair Group will publish its results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday 29 April 2021. An investor presentation will be webcasted in Icelandic in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on 30 April 2021 at: http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webcast-next/ .

The presentation will be available after the meeting on the website: http://icelandairgroup.is and under company news on http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews